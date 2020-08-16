I’m not a trendy cook but for a while now I thought I’d like to try making something containing browned butter. I have eaten food made from recipes calling for browned butter and enjoyed them very much, but I’ve never given making browned butter a go until I saw this recipe for Browned Butter Zucchini Coffee Cake.
Zucchini — the vegetable that can so easily be transformed into many dishes, both savory and sweet. I have eaten Mock Crab Cakes that contain shredded zucchini, lasagna made with thin slices of zucchini instead of pasta sheets, and faux apple pie that substituted zucchini slices for apple slices. The list of zucchini recipes goes on an on. It’s nearly endless.
This time of year, zucchini is readily available — some might say too available — if your garden produces volume of the vegetable. A small batch of the vegetable in my crisper drawer was why I was looking for a new zucchini recipe when I stumbled on this coffee cake recipe.
My dear husband went on his own to the local farmer’s market and he wasn’t really listening to me when I gave him a list of what I wanted him to get (I know, big surprise). I asked him not to get any zucchini because I already had two in the refrigerator’s crisper. He brought home two more green squash and a yellow zucchini. I like zucchini but this was a bit much vegetable for one person. That’s why I was looking for a new recipe to test.
The brown butter called for in the coffee cake is a bit fiddly to do, but not difficult. My advice is to stand over it, while its on the heat. Swirl the pan often. Give the cooking butter your full attention because it can go from deep golden, which is what you want, to burned so quickly. If it does burn, there is really nothing else to be done with the butter other than throw it out.
Brown butter lends a deep nutty-caramelized flavor to recipes. It is especially tasty in this cake with the brown sugar and cinnamon. This cake is beautifully moist thanks to the grated squash, the yogurt and the melted butter.
I changed this recipe a bit. It originally called for a struesel topping but since the cake itsself was not that sweet, I thought a simple confectioner’s sugar glaze would be a better choice.
This recipe can easily be doubled to fill a 13-by-9-by-2-inch baking pan. I made a 8-by-8-inch pan. It was still plenty for two.
If you have zucchini to use or want to try a browned butter recipe, give Browned Butter Zucchini Coffee Cake a try.
Browned Butter Zucchini Coffee Cake
Cake
- 4 Tablespoons butter
- 1 1/4 cups all-purpose flour
- 1/2 cup packed brown sugar
- 1/2 teaspoon baking soda
- 1/4 teaspoon salt
- 3/4 teaspoon ground cinnamon
- A pinch of nutmeg
- 1/2 cup plain or vanilla Greek yogurt
- 1 large egg, at room temperature
- 1 teaspoon vanilla extract
- 3/4 cup grated zucchini, undrained
Begin the recipe by browning the butter. Place the butter into a small saucepan and heat over medium-low heat, swirling the butter in the pan occassionally until the butter turns golden and begins to smell nutty. Pour the butter into a small dish and set aside to cool.
Preheat the oven to 350 degrees. Spray an 8-by-8-inch baking dish with non-stick cooking spray. Once the butter has cooled, whisk the flour, sugar, baking soda, salt, cinnamon and nutmeg together in a bowl. Whisk together the egg, yogurt, vanilla and browned butter. Make a well in the dry ingredients and add the egg/yogurt mixture. Stir just until the dry ingredients are moistened. The batter will be thick. Stir in the undrained zucchini. Spread into the prepared pan. Bake the cake in the preheated oven for 30 to 35 minutes. It should be golden brown and a toothpick inserted in the center should come out clean. Remove from the oven and let cool on a wire rack.
While the cake is cooling make the glaze.
Glaze
- 1/2 cup confectioner’s sugar
- 1 Tablespoon milk
- A few drops of vanilla extract, if desired.
Whisk together the glaze ingredients until smooth. Drizzle over the top of the cake.
Serve cake warm or at room temperature.