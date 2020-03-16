With all the uncertainty associated with COVID-19 coronavirus, for me it’s the little things that help improve my daily outlook and boost my mood.
One of the things that helps me relax is cooking. I like to make things that are simple to prepare yet comforting. One of the newest recipes I have acquired is Jalapeno Cheddar Potato Bake. This side dish recipe is simple to prepare but hearty and so delicious with its tender almost melting potato slices, cheddar and just the tiniest bit of heat from the Jalapeno pepper.
I served this dish with both chicken and roast beef. I also think it would be great with pork roast or chops or maybe Easter ham if you are looking for an alternative to those same old scalloped potatoes.
Don’t let the Jalapeno pepper, called for in the recipe, scare you. There is only one pepper. I took out the pepper’s ribs and seeds, which are the parts that contribute to the pepper’s sting. I also believe because the peppers are sautéed with the onions before the dish is baked, that process helps to take the bite out of them
I have made this bake twice now. The first dish just had the smallest bit of tang from the pepper and the second time I could detect no heat at all. I researched the Jalapeno and found on the Scoville scale, a system of measurement used to determine the heat of a pepper, a Jalapeno is considered mild to moderate. Jalapenos contain vitamin A and C and carotene, an antioxidant that helps fight damage to cells.
I am not a fan of green peppers but if the thought of a Jalapeno really makes you nervous substitute about 1/4 cup of green pepper, diced, or leave it out completely.
Jalapeno Cheddar
Potato Bake
- 1/2 tablespoon butter
- 1 small onion, peeled and thinly sliced
- 1 small jalapeno, trimmed, seeds removed and finely chopped
- 1-2 cloves garlic, peeled and finely minced
- 4 medium potatoes, peeled and thinly sliced
- 1/4 teaspoon each, salt and ground black pepper
- 1 cup grated sharp cheddar cheese
- 1/2 cup chicken or vegetable stock
Preheat the oven to 375 degrees. Lightly grease or spray a shallow 5-by-8-inch loaf pan with non-stick cooking spray. Melt the butter in a large skillet, add the sliced onion and chopped Jalapeno, add a pinch of salt if desired to help the vegetables release their liquid. Cook for five minutes, stirring frequently. Add the garlic and cook an additional three minutes or until the vegetables are translucent. Add half of the potato slices to the prepare pan. Sprinkle with half the salt and pepper.
Top with half the sautéed vegetables and 1/2 cup cheese. Repeat with the potatoes, seasoning, sautéed vegetables and cheese. Pour the stock evenly over the top. Cover the top of the pan tightly with foil and bake for 60 minutes or until the potato slices are tender. Uncover the pan and bake for an additional 15-20 minutes or until the top of the top of the casserole is golden.