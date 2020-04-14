Like many of you, I am planning meals based on what is on my cupboard shelves and in my freezer. With ingredients not always readily available in the grocery store, it’s good to have some ingredients on standby or be able to make some substitutions as needed.
I have been thinking about Tex-Mex food for a while now. I love those flavors. My husband will eat it but if I give him a choice about meals, let’s just say he wouldn’t choose it.
I had a package of raw diced chicken breasts in my freezer that weighed just over a pound. I had gotten it marked down and I’ve had it awhile so Saturday was the time to cook it. There was also a partial package of corn tortillas in my freezer that I had used for another recipe.
A quick search of the crisper drawer turned up a jalapeno pepper that I cored and removed the seeds and ribs from and a half of a poblano chili and half of a small onion that also needed to be used.
I wasn’t sure if the chicken breast was going to produce enough meat for the recipe so I drained, rinsed and lightly mashed a 15.25-ounce can of black beans — but the same size can of kidney, pinto or chili beans could be substituted here. Or if you wanted, you could omit the meat altogether, add two cans of beans and make a vegetarian version of this casserole. You could also add some corn kernels. Frozen or canned would work here.
This recipe called for salsa verde which is a salsa made from tomatillos and green enchilada sauce, which I didn’t have. I just used double the amount of salsa verde in place of the enchilada sauce. You could also substitute tomato salsa and red enchilada sauce here.
The original recipe called for it to be made in an Instant Pot. I have a pressure cooker but mine is not an Instant Pot, so I guessed at the cook time based on some other dishes I’ve made in my pressure cooker and went from there.
Green Chili Enchilada Casserole turned out beautifully. My photos don’t do it justice because the slice on my plate was the first slice out of the dish. It kind of collapsed but it was yummy. I garnished the serving with some diced avocado, but you could also add dollops of sour cream, sliced green onion, salsa or black olive slices, really anything you like on a taco works here.
Green Chili
Enchilada
Casserole
Chicken:
1 pound chicken breasts
1 4.5-ounce can green chiles
1 cup salsa verde
1 cup green enchilada sauce
1/4 cup water
This is where I added my diced jalapeno, poblano and onion
Brown the chicken in the pressure cooker and then add the remaining ingredients. I used the chicken setting on my pressure cooker which was 10 minutes on high. Once the chicken has cooked release the steam and shred the chicken into bite-sized pieces. Reserve 1/2 cup of the cooking liquid and the vegetables and stir into the chicken. This is where I mixed in the drained, rinsed and mashed beans.
Casserole:
2 cups Mexican-blend shredded cheese or the same amount of cheddar or Colby Jack cheese
1 cup salsa verde
12 corn tortillas, cut or torn into pieces.
Spray a high-sided round pan that will fit into the pressure cooker, with cooking spray. Although the recipe suggested a springform pan, my springform pan is larger than this so I just used the pan that came with my air fryer. It fit perfectly into the pressure cooker.
Layer the casserole by putting a couple spoonfuls of salsa verde into the bottom of the pan, covering it with a layer of tortilla pieces, adding a third of children and a third of the shredded cheese. Repeat layers until the pan is filled ending with the salsa verde. Reserve the remaining cheese.
Cover the top of the pan loosely with a sheet of aluminum foil that has been sprayed with non-stick cooking spray. Place one cup of water in the bottom of the pressure cooker. Carefully lower the pan into the pressure cooker. Cook on high for 15 minutes.
Vent the pressure cooker and allow the steam to release. Remove the pan from the pressure cooker and allow to rest on a kitchen towel for about 10 minutes. Slice and serve with your favorite garnishes. Makes 4-6 servings.