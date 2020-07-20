I got the loveliest peaches two weeks in a row at the local grocery store. Not only were they large, they were fragrant, juicy and sweet.
The first week I used the bounty to make a peach crisp at my husband’s request. But this week, it was Fresh Peach Buckle.
If you are not familiar, there is a whole host of deserts that you can make with fresh summer fruit. Crisps, cobblers, grunts, slumps and buckles are all versions of fruit baked with some type of topping created from carbohydrates. All are slightly different in ingredient amounts and appearances, but they all have the fresh fruit component in common
A buckle is a moist fruit-filled cake topped with either a streusel or a sprinkling of sugar. It is known as a buckle because the top of the cake appears to have buckled because the fruit cooks down and becomes softer.
Anyway, these peaches were begging to be featured in a fresh fruit dessert and a buckle fit nicely because I had all the ingredients in the pantry and refrigerator and I am guessing most of you will too. The cake was moist and light and the top was slightly crusty. The fresh sweet flavor of the peaches rounded out the dessert.
If peaches are not your thing you could substitute an equal amount of blueberries, plums, cherries or blackberries, a combination of fruits or whatever type of ripe, soft-textured fruit you prefer. Because my peaches were so sweet I didn’t add any sugar to them but taste your fruit and if it is tart add a couple of teaspoons of sugar to it before stirring it into the batter.
Fresh Peach Buckle
- 1/2 cup or one stick of butter, softened
- 1/2 cup granulated sugar plus a bit more to sprinkle over the batter.
- 1/4 cup packed brown sugar
- 3 large eggs, at room temperature
- 1 1/4 cups all-purpose flour
- 1/2 teaspoon salt
- 1/4 teaspoon baking powder
- 1/2 teaspoon almond extract
- 1 teaspoon vanilla extract
- 4-5 cups peeled, sliced peaches
Preheat the oven to 375 degrees. Grease and flour a 9-inch baking dish or pie plate.
In a large mixing bowl, cream together the butter and sugars, until light and fluffy. Add the eggs, one at a time, mixing well after each addition. Add the extracts and mix well. Sprinkle the flour, baking powder and salt over the top of the butter mixture and slowly mix just until dry ingredients are incorporated and moistened. Batter will be very thick. Fold in the peach slices.
Turn the batter into the prepared baking dish and sprinkle the top of the cake with granulated sugar. Bake for 40-50 minutes or until a toothpick inserted comes out clean. Allow the cake to cool and serve slices topped with whipped cream or a scoop of vanilla ice cream.