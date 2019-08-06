Sometimes summer fruit is just so good, it really doesn’t need to have much done to it to make a truly spectacular dessert.
We had some really yummy peaches that were purchased at the local farmer’s market. They were so sweet and juicy and I knew they would be perfect when baked into a pie. The only problem was I was feeling kind of idle that day and I really didn’t want to make pie crust.
I did the next best thing by removing the skin and stones from the peaches and adding a crisp, buttery-sweet topping to them. When baked, it was perfection. The tart-sweet soft peaches played well against the crust.
This crisp recipe doesn’t have to be limited to peaches. Use your favorites. Any stone fruit such as plums, nectarines, apricots, cherries are all good candidates. Apples are also delicious under that crunchy sweet blanket.
You can add some chopped nuts to the flour and oatmeal, if you would like. Walnuts, pecans and almonds would all be good here. I did not do this because my husband does not enjoy nuts in food.
I blitzed my topping in the food processor so it went together really quickly, but you could also use a pastry blender or two butter knives to cut the butter into the flour, brown sugar and oatmeal.
Peach Crisp
Filling:
8-9 large peaches, peeled, pitted and cut into 1/4-inch slices
2 tablespoons fresh orange or lemon juice
1/2 cup granulated sugar, more may be added if the fruit is very tart
2 tablespoons cornstarch
1/4 teaspoon almond extract, optional
1/8 teaspoon salt
In a large bowl, toss all ingredients together until the peach slices are well coated. Pour peach mixture into a two-quart baking dish.
Topping:
3/4 cup packed brown sugar
3/4 cup all-purpose flour
1/2 cup old-fashioned rolled oats
1/4 teaspoon salt
1 stick or 1/2 cup cold butter, cut into small pieces
1/2 cup chopped nuts, if desired
In a medium bowl or the bowl of the food processor, mix together the brown sugar, flour and salt. Cut in the butter into the mixture using a pastry blender or two knives or pulse it in the food processor. Stir in the oats and nuts, if using.
Sprinkle the topping evenly over the fruit. Bake at 350 degrees for 45-50-minutes or until topping is golden and the fruit is bubbling. Remove the casserole from the oven and let stand approximately 20 minutes before serving. Top each serving with a scoop of ice cream or whipped cream before serving if desired.