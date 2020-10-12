Apples and butternut squash are a great fall combination — the sweet-tart flavor of the apple plays beautifully with the mellow sweet squash. Both ingredients, so readily available during fall, pair wonderfully with chicken in the recipe I am sharing today.
Those tastes get amped up with the addition of some mustard. Although this recipe calls for whole grain mustard I substituted dijon with great success. I also didn’t have the frozen apple juice concentrate but I cooked a double portion of apple cider until it was reduced in quantity by half and then cooled it before mixing it with the remaining sauce ingredients.
Although I had a fresh butternut quash on hand, I believe this would also be delicious made with an equal amount of peeled and cubed sweet potatoes. You would get a similar rich, sweet flavor and texture from the sweet potatoes.
The squash and the apple are tossed with olive oil and the chicken is brushed with the apple-mustard mixture, sprinkled with salt and pepper and then both components are roasted together on a baking sheet. Confession — I started by baking my chicken for approximately 15 minutes before adding the squash and apples because the chicken breasts were really large and I didn’t think to slice them diagonally in half before I started to put the recipe together.
I love sheet-pan meals. They are great for convenience, because who doesn’t love fewer dirty dishes? Also, there is a mingling of flavors and I appreciate the way everything on the pan becomes toasty with browned tops and edges when it is baked in the oven.
Although today’s recipe is made with boneless skinless chicken breasts layered in with butternut squash cubes and apple chunks, I think it would be equally as delicious with pork chops — either boneless or bone-in.
This could make a complete meal, but at my house, it’s just not dinner unless you are serving some type of potato. I parboiled some quartered peeled potatoes and then tossed them with a couple tablespoons of olive oil and sprinkled with salt and pepper and roasted them alongside the chicken and squash in the oven until they were golden brown and cooked through.
APPLE-MUSTARD CHICKEN WITH SQUASH
- 3 tablespoons frozen apple juice concentrate, thawed
- 2 tablespoons whole grain mustard
- 3 tablespoons olive oil
- 1 tablespoon of honey
- 4 boneless chicken breasts
- 1 1/4 teaspoons salt
- 1/2 teaspoon ground black pepper
- 1 firm cooking apple, cored and diced into 1-inch pieces
- 6 cups of 1-inch cubes of peeled butternut squash
Preheat the oven to 425 degrees. Spray a 13-by-18-inch baking sheet with non-stick cooking spray.
In a small bowl, whisk together the apple juice concentrate, mustard, honey and two tablespoons of olive oil; reserve three tablespoons of the mixture and set aside. Season the chicken with salt and pepper.
Place the seasoned chicken on one side of the baking sheet. Brush the chicken with the apple juice-mustard mixture. Place the squash and apple pieces on the opposite side of the baking sheet. Season with salt and pepper. Drizzle the remaining tablespoon of olive oil over the squash and apple. Toss to coat.
Roast for 30-40 minutes or until the juices from the chicken run clear when pierced with a fork and a thermometer pushed into the thickest part of the chicken reads 165 degrees. Drizzle the remaining sauce over the chicken, squash and apples.
Makes four servings.