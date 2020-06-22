Here we are in the middle of instant summer. It seems to me that any more, central Pennsylvania has one or maybe two days of spring temperatures and then we move into summer.
When weather conditions are warm and sticky, there is nothing better than a one-pot meal for getting supper on the table quickly without heating up the kitchen because you had to turn on every appliance you own to make a meal.
You can make lots of meals in a single pan and I have seen variations on many types of recipes with the common factor of cooking the entire dish in one pan. I chose One-Pot Chicken Parmesan because my husband recently requested Chicken Parmesan. While I do try to honor his meal requests, it was just too hot that evening to turn on the oven so that I could oven-fry the chicken breasts.
That’s when I thought to try a recipe that a friend recently shared with me for One-Pot Chicken Parmesan. While this dish is not exactly like the breaded crispy filet of chicken on top of spaghetti smothered in tomato sauce and mozzarella, it does have the same flavors of the dish without all the steps.
This was really easy to make. It took me maybe 20 minutes to get it on to the table. The most difficult part was slicing the chicken into strips. If you don’t want to slice your own, I am sure I have seen pre-sliced fresh chicken for sale in the local grocery store. The finished dish had all the flavors of Chicken Parmesan without all the mess that you get when you bread chicken pieces and boil pasta.
I served the recipe with a green salad tossed with vinaigrette, but you could certainly pair it with a cooked vegetable such as broccoli or green beans with it, especially if you have some fresh from the garden.
One-Pot Chicken Parmesan will give you all the flavors of a trip to your favorite restaurant without having to leave the house.
One-Pot Chicken Parmesan
- 2-3 boneless, skinless chicken breasts, cut into bite-sized pieces
- 1 teaspoon dried Italian seasoning
- 1/2 teaspoon garlic powder
- 1 medium onion, peeled and finely diced
- 2-3 cloves of garlic, peeled and minced
- 16 ounces of a short cut pasta such as rigatoni or ziti
- 1 24-ounce jar of a favorite marinara sauce
- 2 cups water
- 1 cup mozzarella cheese
- 1/2 cup Parmesan cheese
- 1/2 teaspoon salt
- 1/4 teaspoon ground black pepper
- A pinch of red pepper flakes, if desired
- Chopped parsley or basil for garnish, if desired.
In a large skillet or Dutch oven, over medium-high heat, add a drizzle of olive or vegetable oil and add chicken pieces, seasoned with salt and pepper, Italian seasoning, garlic powder and the red pepper flakes, if using. Cook about five minutes or until chicken is browned on all sides and nearly cooked through. Remove chicken to a plate.
Add the onion and garlic to the pan and cook 2-3 minutes or until soft and translucent. Add the marinara sauce and water.
Bring the mixture to a boil and reduce the heat so that the sauce is simmering. Add the chicken and dried pasta.
Cook for 10-15 minutes or until pasta is tender Stir in the Parmesan cheese and half the mozzarella.
Sprinkle the remaining cheese on top and garnish with parsley or basil if desired.