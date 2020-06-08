The weekend weather was beautiful just perfect for grilling outdoors. Often times when we cook outside we do burgers, occasionally steak, because my husband likes red meat. This time we grilled chicken because I had some chicken breasts that had been in the freezer for a while and were begging to be used.
Chicken breasts are sometimes difficult to cook, they can become dry, chewy and pretty much tasteless if they spend too long on the heat. One of the ways I combat this is to marinate the chicken for several hours. Overnight is better but I seldom make dinner plans in time to do that.
Acid in a marinade whether its from vinegar or citrus juice breaks down the fibers of the chicken, making it more tender and juicy. The ingredients in the marinade also infuse into the chicken making every bite flavorful.
Two components of the marinade recipe I am sharing today that to me scream summer are lemon and herbs. The recipe for Lemon, Garlic, Herb Marinade works well for me because the ingredients list includes dried herbs.
Unless I have just visited the farmer’s market in the dead of summer I seldom have fresh herbs other than a clump of chives that is growing outside my back door. I forgot about the chives when I was preparing the marinade or I might have snipped a few into it.
If you have access to fresh herbs and want to use them just remember to substitute one tablespoon of fresh herbs for every teaspoon of dried herbs.
Please forgive me for my photo. I took my eyes off the chicken for a couple of minutes while I made the dressing for the potato salad I served with it and the ends got a bit scorched. It was still very tasty though.
Lemon, Garlic, Herb
Marinade
- 6 Tablespoons of extra virgin olive oil
- 4 cloves of garlic, peeled and minced
- 1 teaspoon dried thyme
- 1/2 teaspoon dried oregano
- 1 1/4 teaspoons salt
- 1/2 teaspoon ground black pepper
- 1 1/2 teaspoons lemon zest from one lemon
- 2 tablespoons fresh lemon juice
In a mixing bowl, whisk all ingredients together.
Place 1 3/4 pounds of chicken breasts or mixed chicken pieces in a one-gallon zipper-topped plastic bag. (Editor’s note, if your chicken breasts are more than 1/2-inch thick, use a meat mallet, rolling pin or a saucepan to pound the chicken until it is an even 1/2-inch thickness.) Pour the marinade over the chicken breasts and massage the marinade into the chicken until all pieces are evenly coated. Seal the bag and place it into a bowl in the refrigerator to prevent any of the marinade leaking into the refrigerator. Let the chicken marinate for at least four hours or overnight. When ready to grill, preheat the grill over high heat. Oil the grates, if needed. Place the chicken breasts on the grill and cook, covered, for two to three minutes per side. Do not overcook. Transfer the chicken to a plate and serve. Makes 4-6 servings.