Anytime I get a recipe that tells me its the best one ever, I confess I have to try it to see if I agree.
I have always had a bit of a skeptical nature and I like to investigate things for myself to see whether I concur.
I have been thinking about autumn recipes for a few weeks and when I came across this recipe for The Best Pear Pie and thought I would bake it to welcome my favorite season of the year.
If you are one of those who are saying, “but summer isn’t over yet,” I am aware — but I enjoy fall and am ready to move on from those 90 degree, high humidity days.
This pie has several steps but none of them are difficult, so don’t be intimidated.
Spiced Pear Pie has three distinct layers. The bottom contains thinly sliced pears. Your pears should be ripe but not mushy. Firm fruit work best here otherwise the pear layer will be more like a fruit sauce than slices of fruit when it is baked.
The pear slices are nestled into a lightly spiced custard that is warm with the flavors of cinnamon and a bit of nutmeg.
The fruit and custard are balanced with a crumbly sweet topping which the original recipe said some chopped nuts could be added to it.
I didn’t add them because my husband doesn’t enjoy nuts in recipes, but I think pecans or walnuts would be delicious in the topping. If you didn’t want to add nuts you could also substitute a similar amount of rolled oats.
Anyway whether this is truly the best pear pie or not, I can’t say I’m 100 percent certain but I think it would certainly be a contender.
Spiced Pear Pie
- 1 unbaked pie crust. You can use your favorite homemade or a store-bought one works great
Filling:
- 7 ripe pears such as a Bartlett or D’Anjou or other type of cooking pear, peeled and sliced into 1/4-inch pieces
- 2 tablespoons fresh lemon juice
- 2 eggs
- 1 cup granulated sugar
- 1/4 cup butter, melted and slightly cooled
- 1/3 cup all-purpose flour
- 1 teaspoon vanilla extract
- 1/2 teaspoon cinnamon
- 1/8 teaspoon nutmeg
- 1/8 teaspoon salt
Press the pie crust into a 9-inch baking dish. Peel and slice the pears and toss the slices with the lemon juice, set aside while the custard is being prepared. In a separate bowl, whisk together the eggs, sugar, melted butter, flour, vanilla extract, cinnamon, nutmeg and salt.
Spoon the sliced pears and juice into an even layer in the pie crust. Pour the custard mixture evenly over the sliced pears. Level the custard mixture with a spatula.
Bake the pie at 350 degrees for 15 minutes. While the pie is baking assemble the topping.
Topping:
- 1/2 cup nuts, optional
- 1 cup all-purpose flour
- 1/2 cup brown sugar
- 1/8 teaspoon salt
- 1 stick cold butter cut into cubes
Use a pastry blender or a food processor to combine the ingredients into pea-sized crumbs. After the pie bakes for 15 minutes, pull it our and evenly sprinkle the topping over the custard layer. Return the pie to the oven and bake for an additional 45 minutes or until the topping is golden brown.