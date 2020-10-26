If you are a lover of Reuben Sandwiches or Reuben Casserole, you likely will enjoy today’s recipe for Polish Pasta Casserole.
This is a recipe I found on the website 12 Tomatoes and adapted it a bit to suit my family’s tastes.
The casserole features pasta, a creamy sauce, sauerkraut, smokey kielbasa sausage and melted nutty Swiss cheese. The recipe goes together really quickly, bakes for 35-45 minutes and you end up with a meal that almost everyone will enjoy.
One of the best things about a casserole is that you could make one every day and never repeat the same one twice. While this casserole may have a slightly unusual list of ingredients, let me assure you the finished product is delicious.
The sauce starts with a roux of butter and all-purpose flour. Milk is stirred in, a bit at a time, to create a Bechamel or a white sauce. If you have ever made macaroni and cheese from scratch you have likely started with a roux and then made a Bechamel sauce by adding milk before you stir in the cheese and the cooked pasta.
Once the casserole’s sauce thickens, it gets removed from the stove to cool. You then make it tangy thanks to an addition of sour cream and Dijon mustard. Some of the cheese gets stirred into the sauce and the rest is reserved for the top of the casserole where it melts and becomes golden.
I didn’t have any kielbasa but I did have a 14-ounce package of small beef smoked sausage links. I think you could easily substitute any of your favorite smoked sausage product whether it is turkey, pork or beef with excellent results.
This casserole makes a 9-by-13-by-2-inch dish so its great to feed a crowd. Paired with a salad its a great simple meal that you can get on the table quickly.
Polish Pasta Casserole
4 cups uncooked short pasta
2 tablespoons butter
2 tablespoons all-purpose flour
2 1/2 cups milk
1 cup sour cream
1 teaspoon garlic powder
2 tablespoons Dijon mustard
4 green onions, thinly sliced or 1 small onion, peeled and diced.
1 14.5 ounce can of sauerkraut, rinsed and well-drained
2 cups grated Swiss cheese, divided
1 pound smoked Polish sausage or kielbasa, sliced into rounds 1/2-inch thick
Salt and pepper to taste
Preheat the oven to 350 degrees. Spray a 9-by-13-by-2-inch baking dish with non-stick cooking spray.
Cook pasta according to package directions. Drain and set aside in a large mixing bowl.
In a saucepan, melt the butter over medium heat. Add the onions and cook until translucent. Stir in the flour and allow to cook for one minute, stirring constantly. Add the milk in small amounts, whisking continually until the mixture thickens. Remove the pan from the heat and stir in the garlic powder, Dijon mustard and sour cream. Season with salt and pepper to taste.
Pour the sauce over the pasta and add the sauerkraut, sausage and one cup of cheese. Pour into the casserole dish and top with remaining one cup of cheese.
Bake for 35-45 minutes or until the cheese is golden and the casserole is bubbly. Remove from the oven. Let stand five minutes before serving.
Makes 6-8 servings.