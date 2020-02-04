Valentine’s Day is just a little over a week away. If you are looking to cook a special meal for your sweetie without a lot of fuss, why not try this recipe for Bacon Braised Chicken with Vegetables?
It contains some of my sweetie’s favorite things — meat in both the chicken and the bacon form, and the fact that I served it over fluffy mashed potatoes was a double score for me. If you are making this for your kids or someone who really doesn’t like vegetables, just blitz the sauce and veggies in the blender or push them through a food mill to make a completely silky sauce. The chicken and sauce can be served over a favorite starch, noodles, rice or potatoes.
This recipe can be done on the stovetop, in the oven, the crockpot or even in the pressure cooker if you follow the directions for those appliances.
I used boneless, skinless chicken breasts in my version because that’s what I had in the freezer, but you can use a similar amount of a cut-up fryer chicken, chicken thighs, chicken legs or chicken breasts with bones and skin on. You can add in mostly any type of vegetables you like here.
When braising is called for in a dish, it means to brown or sear the meat until it is caramelized on all sides, then cover it with a liquid, add in any vegetables or seasonings and allowing the dish to cook slowly until the meat is tender in a tightly covered pan.
In this recipe, bacon serves as some of the seasoning but if you want to add more, by all means do so. If you choose to omit the bacon, saute’ the chicken in a mixture of equal parts olive oil and butter and adjust the seasonings.
Bacon Braised Chicken with
Vegetables
Approximately three pounds of chicken which equals about 8 small boneless chicken breasts or thighs
Salt
Season the chicken pieces with salt and pepper to taste and roll in flour until lightly coated. Cook the bacon in a Dutch Oven over medium-high heat until the fat begins to render. Remove the bacon. Add the chicken and brown on both sides, about two minutes per side. The pot should be hot enough to brown both the chicken without burning it. Transfer the chicken and bacon to a platter. Reduce the heat to medium.
Add the onion, celery, carrots and garlic. Cook until the onion is soft and translucent, about 5-6 minutes. Return the chicken and bacon to the pot. Add the chicken broth, thyme and bay leaf. Allow it to cook for 10 minutes, adjusting the heat to keep the liquid barely bubbling around the edges of the pot.
Once the mixture starts to bubble at the edges, cover tightly and cook for about 60-75 minutes on the stovetop or in the oven at 325 degrees for about one hour or until the chicken is completely tender and falling off the bone. Do not allow the liquid to boil rapidly. Discard the bay leaf before serving. Serve the chicken, vegetables and sauce over your favorite starch.