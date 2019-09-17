I had some apples in our fruit bowl that had been languishing there about a week. They were getting kind of wrinkly and I knew that if I didn’t use them soon they were no longer going to be fit to do anything with.
When it comes to fruit, I can’t win. If I put fruit in the refrigerator, my family doesn’t eat it because they claim they didn’t know it was there. If I put fruit in the fruit bowl, it often dries up or rots before anyone eats it.
I decided some applesauce would make good use of the wrinkly apples. I peeled them and removed the cores. There were two different kinds of apples in the bowl. I had one Granny Smith that I purchased for a muffin recipe that I never made and five Galas that looked really good at the farm stand last week so I brought them home intending to eat them or make them into some dish, but that didn’t happen. Anyway, I added a tiny bit of lemon juice, a shake of cinnamon and a bit of sugar to the peeled and chopped apples and cooked them over medium-high heat.
If you are a regular reader of this column, you know that my husband and I are at opposite ends of the spectrum when it comes to apples. He likes them really firm and tart while I prefer the flesh to be a bit softer and the taste not so puckery.
What I really don’t understand — and maybe someone can explain this to me — is that if I make the apples I like into a pie, cake or some other baked good, he will eat them, but would never touch them while they are fresh.
Back to the applesauce. Once it was cooked and cooled, I mashed the cooked apples up a bit so that the sauce still had some texture, but those who want it smoother could put it through the blender, food processor or a food mill.
Today’s recipe used up a bit of that applesauce. The recipe for Apple Pie Danish uses prepared baking mix and applesauce. I made my own applesauce, but you could easily substitute a prepared one that you like. I also mixed the dough in the food processor, but again you could use a couple knives and pastry blender and cut the butter into the dough.
The recipe came together very easily and I was thinking this recipe would have been a godsend for all the times when my son was in school that some club or organization was having a bake sale and I didn’t get the word until late the night before or the morning of the sale.
Apple Pie Danish baked up quickly and gets fancied up with a drizzle of glaze made with confectioner’s sugar and milk. I will tell you, although the recipe title says Danish, the finished product is more like a scone or lightly sweetened biscuit.
Apple Pie Danish
Dough:
- 2 cups prepared baking mix
- 1/4 teaspoon cinnamon
- 1/4 teaspoon ground nutmeg
- 2 Tablespoons granulated sugar
- 1/4 cup butter cut into pieces
- 2/3 cup milk
- 1/4 cup applesauce
Preheat the oven to 425 degrees. Measure the baking mix, sugar and spices into the bowl. Whisk to combine. Drop in the butter pieces and cut it in until the flour mixture is crumbly. Stir in the milk. The dough should be stiff but still be able to be dropped using two teaspoons. Drop 12 spoonfuls of dough onto a prepared baking sheet leaving some space between each. Dampen the back of a spoon and make a well in each. Drop a generous teaspoon of applesauce into each well. Bake for 10-12 minutes or until golden brown. Remove from the oven.
Glaze:
- 2/3 cup confectioner’s sugar
- 1 teaspoon milk
- 1/4 teaspoon cinnamon, if desired
Place all ingredients together in a bowl and whisk until smooth. Drizzle glaze over the top of the warm pastries. Makes 12. Serve warm.
Special Note: I would like to thank reader Roger Guelich for making me aware that a paragraph was missing from a recipe published in July. These instructions were inadvertently omitted from the recipe for Fruit Crumble Bars.
“Pat the dough into the prepare baking pan. Bake crust for 15 minutes. Remove from the oven and spread fruit mixture over bars. Sprinkle with crumbs. Return to the oven and bake 25 additional minutes or until topping is golden.”