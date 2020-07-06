With the warm weather over the weekend, I didn’t want to turn on the oven but I did want to have dessert following our July 4 meal.
The vibrant colors and varieties of berries available at the grocery store narrowed down the choices and I settled on a end-of-the-meal sweet to showcase those vibrant colors without being too heavy. Best of all, I didn’t have to turn on the oven, keeping the kitchen nice and cool.
The star of Berry Cheesecake Salad are berries. You can do a mix like I did of strawberries, red raspberries, blackberries and blueberries. Or if you have access to a single type of berries that you have grown or picked fresh by all means use the lone variety.
Berries are not only beautiful and tasty to eat, they are good for you. They are loaded with antioxidants, fiber and nutrients. Berries also assist with improving blood sugar and insulin levels, lessen inflammation in the body and some studies found they can help to lower cholesterol. Even if they didn’t do all those amazing things, berries just taste good.
While they are yummy all on their own, dressed up with a cheesecake topping, they are really over the top. This recipe doesn’t have to be limited to berries though. The cheesecake topping can be used to spoon over a fresh fruit salad or sliced fresh peaches.
If you are opposed to using frozen whipped topping you can use the same amount of freshly whipped cream however if you would like the salad to hold up, use the thawed frozen whipped topping otherwise the cheesecake topping could separate or become watery.
Berry Cheesecake Salad
6 cups of berries of your choice, washed and dried (If you are using strawberries that are large cut them into quarters)
1 8-ounce package of cream cheese at room temperature
1/2 cup plus 2 tablespoons confectioner’s sugar
1/2 teaspoon vanilla extract
1/4 cup heavy cream
1 8-ounce container frozen whipped topping, thawed
Additional fresh berries, mint sprigs or citrus zest for garnish
Place the package of cream cheese into a medium bowl. Beat with an electric mixer until the cream cheese is smooth. Add the powdered sugar and beat until combined. Add the vanilla and the cream and continue to beat until the mixture is completely smooth and no lumps remain. Use a spatula to gently fold in the thawed whipped topping.
Place the berries in a serving bowl. Right before serving, pour the cheesecake mixture over the top and stir gently until the berries are coated. Garnish servings with additional berries, mint sprigs or citrus zest, if desired.