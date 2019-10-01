Although it has been fall since Sept. 23, temperatures have been relatively summer-like and many people still have gardens that are producing. What do you do with a couple tomatoes, a zucchini or two and a handful of green beans?
My suggestion is to make soup. Soup is a very simple way to use up small amounts of ingredients and end up with a delicious meal that feeds the entire family. Today’s original recipe came from a friend of mine who calls this soup, “End of the Garden Soup.” She would make it when her garden was winding down the end of the growing season.
Her recipe changed a bit every year depending upon what was still growing in her garden, but staples included tomatoes and squash. Also always carrot and celery from the crisper drawer, onions and garlic. Sometimes she added cabbage, green peppers, summer squash or a few green beans.
Other times her soup more resembled a minestrone. So you can pretty much use whatever you have on hand or in the garden.
This recipe is also a great opportunity to clean out the refrigerator’s crisper drawer and use up what’s in there before it goes bad.
I have tweaked her original recipe a bit. If you don’t add the cooked pasta to it, the soup freezes beautifully. I speak from personal experience that it is very nice to come home on a busy day to a meal in the freezer that is just waiting for you to defrost, heat and eat.
My tweaks include adding cannellini beans instead of the kidney beans the recipe originally called for, but you can add any type of canned beans your family likes. Black, pinto or even garbanzo beans would all work here.
I use a pork sausage but you could also add a turkey variety.
If you can’t find bulk turkey sausage just removing the casings and proceed with the directions.
Also I cook the pasta separately and then stir it into the soup before serving. I do this because I don’t like mushy pasta and the longer the pasta sits in the broth, the softer it becomes and the more broth it absorbs. You could do the same with cooked rice.
End of the Garden Soup
- 16 ounces bulk sweet or hot sausage
- 1 medium onion, peeled and diced
- 1 stalk of celery, minced
- 2 cloves of garlic, peeled and minced
- 4 cups chicken broth
- 1 large carrot, peeled and minced
- 2 14.5 ounce cans of stewed tomatoes or 4 cups fresh tomatoes, peeled and coarsely chopped
- 2 medium zucchini, washed and diced
- 2 15.5 ounce cans cannellini beans, drained
- 1 tablespoon sugar
- 2 teaspoon Italian seasoning
- 1 teaspoon salt
- 1/2 teaspoon ground black pepper
- A pinch of red pepper flakes, if desired
- Up to three cups of your favorite vegetables
- 2 cups cooked pasta, small shapes
In a Dutch oven, over medium-high heat, cook and crumble the sausage. Drain off any fat.
Add onion, celery, garlic, carrot and cook until tender crisp. Stir in remaining ingredients, except pasta. Bring soup to a boil then reduce the heat and simmer for two minutes.
Turn off the heat and stir in cooked pasta. Makes 8-10 servings. Top each serving with grated Parmesan cheese, if desired.