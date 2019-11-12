I found on Sunday that we are nearly a third of the way through November and I have yet to enjoy hardly any foods containing pumpkin and spice. I say pumpkin and spice because I am not a fan of pumpkin spice-flavored foods, especially foods, in my opinion, where that type of a flavor never belonged in the first place. Think cereal, instant oatmeal and especially canned cooked pork.
I really had no excuse not to make a recipe that included pumpkin and spice before now. I had canned pumpkin on the pantry shelf and I just purchased a new container of pumpkin pie spice when the autumn season came in.
I clipped the recipe I am sharing today at the beginning of fall, thinking I would surely have time to bake some pumpkin muffins or bread. Before Sunday that still hadn’t happened.
It isn’t that this recipe took long to prepare. After I dug out the ingredients, it took barely no time at all to stir these together and then fill my baking containers. This recipe makes 12 muffins, one standard 8-by-4.5-inch loaf pan or four of these cute little 10-ounce baking ramekins that I figured held a generous 3/4 cup of batter each. They baked about 30-35 minutes, but if you are making muffins, they bake 18-20 minutes and a loaf of bread about 60 minutes.
This pumpkin and spice batter can also be easily personalized. I stirred some raisins in half the batter I made, but you could also easily add 1/2 cup of chopped walnuts or pecans, dried cranberries, chocolate or white chocolate chips — or if you just like plain like my husband, then that works too. If you make the batter into muffins, consider melting some butter, brushing the top of each muffin and dipping them in some cinnamon sugar to further enhance the spicy flavor.
The smell of these baking was heavenly. Once they had been removed from the oven and cooled, I sliced into one of them to take a photo. The texture was light, fluffy and just perfect.
This is a great recipe for Thanksgiving morning. Set out some Pumpkin and Spice Muffins or bake the batter into a loaf and serve it sliced with butter or whipped cream cheese for a breakfast that guests can help themselves to while you are getting the feast underway.
You could also consider making the batter into mini muffins and including some of them in the bread basket on your Thanksgiving table. Whatever shape you bake the batter in, it’s sure to be delicious.
Pumpkin
and Spice Muffins
1 1/2 cups all-purpose flour
1 teaspoon baking powder
1/2 teaspoon baking soda
1/4 teaspoon salt
2 teaspoons pumpkin pie spice or 1 teaspoon cinnamon, 1/2 teaspoon ginger and 1/4 teaspoon each ground nutmeg and ground cloves
1/2 cup vegetable oil
1/2 cup granulated sugar
1/2 cup brown sugar
1 teaspoon vanilla extract
1 cup canned pumpkin puree
1/2 cup, if desired, chopped nuts, dried fruits, chocolate chips
Preheat the oven to 375 degrees. Line muffin tins with cupcake papers. In a medium bowl, whisk together the flour, baking powder, baking soda, salt and spice. In a large bowl, mix together the oil, sugars, vanilla extract. Fold in the flour mixture and stir gently just until the ingredients are moistened. Stir in any add-ins. Fill the paper-lined muffin tins. Bake for 18-20 minutes or until a toothpick inserted in the center of each muffin comes out clean.