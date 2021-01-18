January is National Soup Month. What designation could be better for a month that is traditionally frosty cold than a celebration of a piping hot bowl of comfort.
Like many of you, I have been trying out some new recipes during this time of staying home. Most of them are things that sound delicious but are outside of my comfort zone, not because they are difficult, but either have more ingredients or prep than I can do for a work night meal.
At our house, we love traditional soups like vegetable beef, chicken noodle and tomato, but sometimes its nice to shake up the routine and try something different.
The recipe I shared in the Jan. 5 edition and today’s both have conventional chicken noodle soup at their hearts. Chicken, noodles, chicken broth and vegetables are all part of their makeup, but with the addition of some techniques, spices or other flavorings they have taken on completely new personalities.
Today’s recipe is one I found online while surfing through Facebook recipe pages. I love to do that but I really have to limit myself because I often find I have wiled away two hours or more when I thought I would be passing maybe 15 minutes looking for something.
Asian Chicken Noodle Soup calls for an ingredient that was my son’s absolute favorite lunch or snack when he was growing up. He could eat Ramen noodles anytime of the day. If you don’t like Ramen noodles or have them on hand, you could use some spaghetti cooked al dente. I would suggest if you use the Ramen you break the noodle slabs into smaller pieces. The long curly noodles look beautiful in the soup but getting them into a bowl without getting soup all over the stove or table is difficult.
This soup is a great way to utilize leftover cooked chicken or turkey or you could do like I did and dice two chicken breasts into bite-sized pieces, brown them in the coconut oil before adding your vegetables then proceeding with the recipe.
Asian Chicken Noodle Soup
1 32-ounce package low-sodium chicken broth
1 25.36-ounce container of coconut milk
2 4.3-ounce package of dry Ramen noodles, seasoning packets discarded or saved for another use
2 cups cooked chicken, cut into small pieces or shredded
1 tablespoon coconut oil
1 small yellow onion, peeled and diced
2 bell peppers, seeded and diced
1 large carrot, peeled and diced
3 cloves of garlic, peeled and minced
1/3 cup sliced green onions plus additional for garnish, if desired
1/3 cup cilantro, minced
1-inch piece of ginger, peeled and grated
2 tablespoons soy sauce
1 tablespoon Sriracha or preferred hot sauce
2 teaspoons curry powder
salt and freshly ground black pepper to taste
Lime wedges for garnish, if desired
In a Dutch oven, over medium-high heat, heat the coconut oil and cook the onions, bell pepper and carrots for approximately six minutes, or until they are slightly softened and the onions, translucent. Season vegetables with salt and pepper.
Add the garlic and ginger and cook for one minute or until fragrant. Stir in the curry powder, soy sauce and Sriracha. Pour in the chicken broth.
Turn up the heat to high and bring soup to a boil. Reduce heat and allow to simmer before adding the coconut milk, chicken, cilantro, green onions and Ramen noodles. Cook until the noodles are al dente. Taste and adjust seasonings.
Garnish servings with green onions and lime wedges. Makes about eight servings.