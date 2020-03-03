Is there anything not to like about lemons? Not only do they taste delicious, they smell good and their color and shape are pleasing to the eye.
I like lemons and I enjoy lemon desserts. My husband — not so much. So over the weekend I was looking for a small-sized lemon dessert that I could make to use up a couple of lemons I had in the fruit bowl that were starting to get soft and kind of wrinkly when I stumbled on a recipe for Lemon Loaf that I jotted down from somewhere.
That’s what I do when I am waiting at the doctor’s office, the dentist or anywhere I have to bide my time . . . I research recipes. I am always looking for something new or different to make. Mostly I use my cell phone or in a old-fashioned magazine.
Some are keepers and some I make and then toss the recipe, but usually I get around to trying it at least once.
By the looks of the paper, this recipe had definitely been around a while but as I scanned the list of ingredients they were ones I have on hand most of the time. The only one I wasn’t sure about was the lemon extract, but I noted the instructions said the recipe was good without the extract.
It turned out after a search of my spice cabinet there was a bottle of lemon extract with just more than a 1/2 teaspoon inside. I poured it all in so my loaf may have been a bit more lemony than the original recipe, but I didn’t think that was a bad thing.
The loaf gets topped with a lemon glaze that is just lemon juice and confectioner’s sugar, but I think if I make the loaf again I am going to add some lemon zest to the glaze or sprinkle the top with some zest.
I apologize for the photo but I didn’t allow the loaf to cool completely before I sliced a piece off and the glaze slid off the top of the slice and puddled onto the plate.
Lemon Loaf
Cake:
- 1 1/2 cups all-purpose flour
- 1/2 teaspoon baking powder
- 1/4 teaspoon baking soda
- 1/4 teaspoon salt
- 1/2 cup butter, softened
- 1 cup granulated sugar
- 3 large eggs
- 1 teaspoon vanilla extract
- 1/2 teaspoon lemon extract
- zest from one large lemon
- 2 tablespoons lemon juice
- 1/3 cup buttermilk or sour cream
Preheat the oven to 350 degrees. Grease and flour a 8-by-4-inch loaf pan. In a medium bowl, whisk together the flour, baking powder, baking soda and salt. In a separate bowl, use an electric mixer to beat together the butter and sugar until light and fluffy.
Mix in the eggs, one at a time, until incorporated then add the vanilla extract, lemon extract, lemon zest and lemon juice. Turn the mixer to the lowest speed and add half the flour mixture then half the buttermilk or sour cream. Turn off the mixer, scrape down the sides of the bowl and repeat the process with the remaining flour mixture and buttermilk.
Pour the batter into a prepared pan. Bake 50-60 minutes or toothpick inserted comes out clean and the top of the loaf feels firm to the touch. If after 30-40 minutes the top of the loaf is browning too much, tent a piece of aluminum foil over the top and continue baking. Remove the pan from the oven and allow to cool 15-20 minutes before removing the cake from the pan. Cool completely before glazing
Glaze:
- 1 cup confectioner’s sugar
- 2 tablespoons lemon juice
Stir ingredients together until glaze is smooth. If the glaze is too thick add a drop or two of water and stir until the desired consistency is reached. Drizzle glaze over the top of the cooled loaf.