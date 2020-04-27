Sunday was an absolutely miserable day. Lots of rain, gloomy, and just downright dreary and chilly to boot. It was the perfect day to cook something in the oven.
I recently found a recipe for pot roast that I thought looked delicious. Caramelized Onion Pot Roast featured well browned meat with plenty of soft melting onions in a rich gravy. Although the recipe called for a bottle of beer —something I didn’t have on hand — I thought there surely has to be something I could substitute with. After researching, I found you can use an equal amount of ginger ale, something I keep on the pantry shelf or in the refrigerator year round.
If I hadn’t had the ginger ale I would have just used some extra beef broth.
I also didn’t have the cider vinegar the recipe called for. I have been trying to purchase some since the Easter holiday but I haven’t had any luck in finding a bottle. I did have some red wine vinegar on the shelf and I figured the sweetness of the ginger ale would balance the sharpness of the red wine vinegar.
In this unparalleled time, finding the exact ingredients for a recipe may sound simple but it isn’t always depending on what you are looking for. Sometimes you have to be willing to improvise. If you still to the same consistency of an ingredient and a similar flavor palate, in most cases things will work out fine.
I looked through the freezer and selected a beef round roast that was just over three pounds in weight, a perfect choice since it is a cut that benefits from a long cook time in the oven rendering it juicy and tender.
The recipe called for six medium onions. I had three large onions on hand so I estimated those would give me approximately the same amount. I recently read that onions can help to boost your immune system. Filled with compounds including selenium, Vitamin C, zinc and sulfur and antiviral properties, they are good for the body and they taste good too, especially after a long slow cooking process.
I served the roast and gravy with mashed potatoes, but I think it would also be yummy spooned over some cooked noodles.
Caramelized Onion
Pot Roast
- 1 3-4-pound beef roast
- 1 tablespoon olive or vegetable oil
- 1 teaspoon salt
- 1/2 teaspoon ground black pepper
- 6 medium onions, peeled and sliced
- 1 1/2 cups beef stock
- 3/4 cup beer or ginger ale
- 2 tablespoons cider vinegar or red wine vinegar
- 2 tablespoons brown sugar
- 3 tablespoons dijon mustard
Heat the oil in a large skillet over medium heat, add the roast and carefully brown it on all sides, turning occasionally. Season the browned meat with salt and pepper. Place the sliced onions into the bottom of bottom of a heat-safe baking dish or roaster with a tight-fitting lid. Place the roast on top of the sliced onions.
Whisk together the beef broth, beer or ginger ale, vinegar, brown sugar and mustard. Pour over the meat. Cover tightly. Cook for three hours, checking periodically to ensure the liquid has not dried out. Remove the roaster from oven, lift out the meat and allow to rest tented with a piece of aluminum foil. If desired, pour the sauce in a saucepan and thicken the juices with some water shaken together with a couple spoons of all-purpose flour. Cook until the gravy reaches the desired thickness.