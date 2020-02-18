I love a customizable recipe.
A recipe that can be modified means you can take the basic instructions and add your own ingredients depending on your family’s tastes or what’s in your refrigerator, freezer and pantry shelves.
Today’s recipe for Baked Ziti is such as recipe. This is a recipe I turn to often for pot luck dinners or to feed a crowd. Our granddaughters love it, my husband enjoys it and so do most people who have eaten it. It has all the flavors of lasagna but without all the fiddling around with those finicky lasagna noodles that stick together, break or don’t fit correctly in the pan so that you have places in your casserole that have a thick bite of noodles in it.
My original recipe states to use ground beef in the recipe, but you can substitute ground turkey, sweet or hot Italian sausage — or leave out the meat all together — the choice is yours.
Same way with the ricotta mixture. Cottage cheese can be subbed in for cottage cheese or the ricotta can be omitted if you have a spouse or a child who is not a fan. If I know I’ll be serving someone who perhaps doesn’t enjoy ricotta or cottage cheese, I will sometimes mix the ricotta mixture with the partially cooked noodles and then layer them with the sauce and cheese. That way the flavor is there but there are no bites of casserole where the cheese mixture is its own separate layer.
I have made my own tomato sauce for this dish but I find it much less time consuming to use two jars of a favorite pasta sauce with the cooked meat and a 14-ounce can of chopped or stewed tomatoes stirred in. The recipe calls for Italian seasoning and I usually add a tiny pinch of red pepper flakes, but again if you are not a fan leave it out.
If feeding a crowd is not your aim, this can be easily divided into two 8-inch freezer-safe baking dishes. One of the casseroles can be frozen and pulled out, thawed in the refrigerator and baked on a busy weeknight.
Baked Ziti
- 1 pound lean ground beef
- 1 small onion, diced
- 2 14-ounce jars favorite pasta sauce
- 1 14-ounce can diced tomatoes in juice, undrained
- 2 teaspoons Italian seasoning
- A pinch of dried red pepper flakes
- 1 16-ounce box dried ziti noodles or other large tube-shaped pasta
- 1 15-16-ounce container of ricotta cheese or cottage cheese
- 1 tablespoon dried parsley flakes or 2 tablespoons fresh parsley
- 1 egg
- 1/4 teaspoon ground black pepper
- 3 cups shredded mozzarella
- 1/2 cup grated Parmesan cheese
Preheat the oven to 375 degrees. Cook the ziti noodles according to package instructions, omitting two to three minutes from the cook time. Drain the noodles and set aside. Brown the ground beef over medium-high heat, until no pink remains and drain off any fat. Add the onion and continue cooking until it is translucent. Stir in the Italian seasoning, red pepper flakes, tomatoes and pasta sauce. Simmer 15 minutes or until the sauce is thick.
Stir together the ricotta cheese, parsley, black pepper, 1 cup mozzarella cheese and 1/4 cup Parmesan cheese.
When ready to assemble, add a thin layer of the sauce to the bottom of a 13-by-9-by-2-inch baking dish that is non-stick or has been sprayed with a non-stick cooking spray. Add a thin layer of sauce to the bottom of the dish, approximately 1 cup, and add half the partially cooked noodles. Top with the ricotta mixture and 1 cup mozzarella cheese.
Pour half of the remaining sauce over top of the cheese. Repeat with the remaining noodles and sauce. Cover the top of the dish tightly with foil and bake for 20-25 minutes, until the casserole is heated through and bubbly around the edges. Remove the foil and sprinkle the top with the remaining mozzarella and Parmesan cheese. Return to the oven and bake for an additional 10 minutes or until the cheese is melted and has started to turn golden.