Clearfield County Commissioners on Tuesday unanimously adopted the 2020 budget with no tax increase despite a lengthy objection by Clearfield County Controller Tom Adamson.
Acting Chairman Mark McCracken noted there were some minor changes to the spending plan that was approved at the board’s Nov. 26 meeting, including several adjustments for salaries and additional supplies for the Clearfield County Election Office. The general fund budget calls for $21,434,335 in both spending and revenues, according to previously published reports. Taxes remain at 25 mills.
Copies of the budget were not immediately available to the media.
Following adoption of the budget, Clearfield County Controller Tom Adamson read a prepared statement noting his opposition to it.
“Preparing the county’s budget is not the duty of the controller. The commissioners are to prepare and present a final budget using budgeting feedback and requests submitted by all county offices. It should be noted also, budgets are limited by tax millage and Clearfield County millage rates have been raised to the legal maximum.
“In past years, my office was able to provide clerical support for the budgeting process. However, staffing reductions forced on the controller’s office left us too short to take on that responsibility.
“Instead, the commissioners opted to hire an outside firm to prepare the budget at a cost of $20,000. I find it ironic the commissioners eliminated a local job, choosing instead to send funds out of the county.
“That said, I remain uncomfortable with the current reduced budget figures related to the Clearfield County Children and Youth Services department. Despite certain budget corrections reducing CYS supplied expenses, CYS remains a material budget expense and a chief reason, cited by the commissioners for overspending in past budget years.
“Last year’s 2018 financial statements for Clearfield County, which my office prepared at no additional costs, shows an actual operating loss in excess of $1 million. This loss was confirmed by outside independent auditors hired by the commissioners.
“One of my controller’s duties is acting as a financial watchdog for the taxpayers. It is my responsibility to share my observations and concerns about matters that affect the financial stability of Clearfield County.”