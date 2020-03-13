Clearfield County Conservation District Board of Directors on Thursday voted to award a total of $3,000 in scholarship money to three candidates.
The winners of the scholarships and the amounts will be announced at the conservation district’s annual awards banquet to be held on March 26 at the Agriculture Building at the Clearfield County Driving Park.
Doors open at 5:30 p.m.
At the banquet, the conservation district will also be announcing the winners of its Farm of the Year, Watershed Stewardship Award, Dirt, Gravel, and Low-Volume Road Cooperator of the Year and FFA Award Winners.
This who would like to attend should call 765-2629 or email clfdccd@atlanticbbn.net.
In other business, District Manager Willie Null announced the conservation district has implemented a corona virus emergency plan that will allow its staff to work from home if the need arises.
“We will not just shut down if we have to but we will continue to work on a remote basis,” Null said.