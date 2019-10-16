HASTINGS — Conemaugh Miners Medical Center will hold an open house Thursday, Oct. 17 from 2:30-5 p.m. The center is located at 290 Haida Ave., Hastings.
Visitors will have an opportunity to meet the center’s health care providers, learn about services and technology available there and see facility upgrades by taking a tour. Refreshments will be served.
Director of Nursing Jessica Svidergol extended an invitation to the community to visit the center.
“We are a diamond in the rough. We are hosting an open house to give everyone an opportunity to meet our physicians and staff. The center has been updated. We have a lot of new equipment and do a lot of testing right here,” she explained.
Svidergol said the facility has not had any issues with healthcare associated infections.
“We have a very clean facility,” she noted.
She said the center hosted an open house in the spring that was very well attended.
“We hope that patients, families and community members come out and see what we have to offer and all the things we are doing.”