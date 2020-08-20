HOUTZDALE — A South Carolina company was found guilty Thursday for not cleaning up a Mahaffey Borough property following a fire in January 2019.
A summary hearing for violations in regards to a Mahaffey structure was held at District Judge James Glass’ office.
A non-traffic complaint was filed with Glass by Mahaffey Borough Solicitor John Sobel concerning a property at 346 East Main St., Mahaffey. A rental home on the property, owned by JSJ LLC of South Carolina, burned in January 2019. The cause was determined to be arson by the state police fire marshal. One of the home’s tenants, Ronald Kevin Zak, pleaded guilty to arson in April 2019 and was sentenced to serve 15 months to four years in state prison.
Since that time, Mahaffey Borough Council has been negotiating with JSJ to have portions of the structure that did not burn be demolished and the property cleaned up and filled in.
No representative from JSJ attended the hearing and Judge Glass said he found the company guilty for not appearing at the trial.
Mahaffey Borough Council Vice President Francis Ruffley told Judge Glass he had made several calls to the company telling them he had made arrangements to have volunteers clean up the property with the company assuming the costs for permits, two 40-yard refuse containers and expenses associated with demolition, hauling and landfill fees.
He said although a representative told him on the phone they were willing to pay for those expenditures, contracts sent by the borough to JSJ for signatures were never returned.
Borough Secretary Sally Long also presented information about several insurance liability policies the borough would have to take out to protect volunteers working on the project.
Sobel said he would recommend council secure the most comprehensive one “to protect everyone involved.”
Long also reported some mowing was done at the property at council’s request to curb any incidents with rodents and other wildlife.
Glass assessed a fine of $600 to the company for failing to tear down the remaining structure and mow the property’s grass and $4,000 for restitution for the borough’s expenses in securing the necessary permitting, acquire insurance, having the structure demolished, restoring the property and cutting the grass.
“I am going to have to come up with some ingenuitive way to make JSJ pay,” Glass said.
He also suggested the borough may want to consider filing a civil suit with the Clearfield County Court of Common Pleas to recoup some of its costs.
“The borough was interested in meeting JSJ in the middle,” Sobel said following the hearing. “It arranged to have volunteers remove the structure and the debris with the company picking up the cost for the dumpsters, hauling the debris away and filling the basement in. The property is a serious danger to the health and safety of residents along with being a major eyesore,” Sobel said.
He said he would be reviewing the possibility of filing a civil complaint with council as well as any other options. Sobel said a civil complaint was not filed earlier because there is an expense to the borough associated with filing one.