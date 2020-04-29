Before the coronavirus pandemic, most Clearfield County churches counted Sunday as their busiest day of the week.
Gov. Tom Wolf in March suggested churches not hold worship services in person because the numbers in attendance exceeded the limits of 10 people permitted at a gathering.
During this time, Trinity United Methodist Church no longer has in-person worship services but does them on line; however, many of its ministries are able to continue through the Clearfield Food Pantry.
“It’s not just us, many of our colleagues are continuing with their ministries — they are just doing it in a different way,” Church Pastor T.J. McCabe said.
Although its weekly Wednesday lunch is unable to be held and the clothing bank associated with the food panty is temporarily closed, other distribution programs are able to serve those who need them.
The church’s sneaker and coat closets, its weekend backpack food ministry and the food pantry that is co-sponsored by the Clearfield Ministerium and Community Action continue to distribute items to less fortunate residents of the Clearfield area.
Pantry Manager Robin Clark said the pantry is open Mondays through Thursday for distributions. It serves Clearfield area residents two times a week. Clark said there are now more clients utilizing the pantry. She said she has seen the number of clients increase steadily since the onset of the pandemic.
“It has definitely picked up,” Clark said.
Because of social distancing requirements, Clark said she is able to serve only one client at a time. People may no longer stand in line to get into the pantry.
“I have someone directing traffic and people wait in their vehicle until it is their turn to go in to get their food. I can only take one family at a time because of social distancing,” she noted.
Clark said donations of both food and finances have been very helpful to round out the food packages she is able to distribute. Any donations of non-perishable foods are able to be accepted but do have to go through a period of quarantine before they can be distributed, Clark said.
Personal hygiene items and cleaning products are also very much in need, Clark said.
“I have people who call me about donating and are interested in helping,” she explained. Anyone who would like to make a financial donation to the pantry can mail it to Clearfield Ministerium Food Pantry, 121 S. Second St., Clearfield PA, 16830, and note on the envelope it is to the attention of Robin Clark.
She reported currently having difficulty in obtaining cereal, pasta and meat- staples her clients request.
“They are not available for me to purchase,” she said. “I can choose from vegetables, rice and some fruit. What I am able to select from is limited,” Clark said, adding she is able to secure some fresh produce.
She said she also distributes the backpacks full of food to any clients with children who utilize the Clearfield Food Pantry.
“If they come with a child, they automatically get a backpack of food,” she explained.
Clark said she has been given permission by the church to open the church’s sneaker and coat closets to serve the community’s needs. The church is keeping both outreaches stocked and Clark can give out items that are needed. Clark said the coat closet could currently use children’s sizes of outerwear.
“We are always open to help people, all they have to do is ask,” Pastor McCabe said.
McCabe said the church is also reaching out virtually to its congregation and others by offering its worship services virtually.
“We have an online prayer service as a Zoom meeting on Tuesday, and on Sundays. We also have a children’s message that runs throughout the week on You Tube and Facebook,” he explained.