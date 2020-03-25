With possible ongoing ramifications from the COVID-19 coronavirus pandemic, Clearfield County Commissioners restructured its business meeting format Tuesday to make public viewing available electronically.
The Center for Disease Control and other public health agencies are advising meetings, public gatherings and social interactions be limited to groups of 10 or less to help slow the spread of the virus.
Commissioners sent out a press release prior to the meeting advising that the board was requesting community members who wanted to participate in Tuesday’s meeting do so virtually using their tablets, smartphones or computers connected to the Internet. They also asked participants to send any comments they would have presented during the public portion of the meeting to a website address prior to the meeting.
“This is the county’s first time being in the 21st century and to use a streaming process,” said Commissioner John Sobel.
County Information Technology Director Adam Curry manned the video taping setup for Tuesday’s meeting. He said the live stream of the meeting had approximately 20 followers. Chief Clerk Lisa McFadden said no comments were received prior to the meeting.
During the meeting, the commissioners canceled the Tuesday, April 7 meeting for the public’s safety. The board also said its Tuesday, April 14 meeting, under business items, commissioners would possibly reconsider the decision to cancel the April 28 meeting depending on whether Gov. Tom Wolf postpones the primary election set for that date.