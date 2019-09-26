Clearfield County Commissioners unanimously approved entering into a service agreement with Dr. Phuong Wirths to provide physician care at the Clearfield County Jail.
The one-year contract has a 90-day notification cancellation clause that applies to the county or Wirths if either should decide to end the agreement. Wirths, who will also provide a nurse practitioner to assist with inmate care, will be paid an annual salary of $124,000.
Wirths is part of the Penn Highlands Healthcare system and operates a family practice at Curwensville. He replaces Dr. Lawrence Levinson of Tyrone who has indicated his desire to resign the position for the purpose of retirement. The commissioners thanked Levinson for his fiscal management in the position and for his willingness to accept an annual salary of $40,000.
“We offer our sincere thanks for his years of service to the Clearfield County prison. It’s amazing how little he charged the county,” Commissioner Mark McCracken said.
“He went out of his way to obtain medication at a low cost. It was a great savings to the county,” Chairmen John Sobel noted.
Commissioners noted although Wirths’ fees are substantially lower than Levinson, they believe the price is much lower than annual amounts some commercial health care systems are charging prisons in other areas.
“Other counties are paying anywhere from $300,000 to $500,000 for similar services,” McCracken said.
Commissioners said they would take the cost for Dr. Wirths’ annual salary to the jail’s warden and the Clearfield County Prison board for the amount to be included in the expenses for the prison’s proposed 2020 budget.
Commissioners said they are unsure how the amount would be worked in, given the prison has had numerous overruns in operating costs this year.
“It will have to be debated at the next prison board meeting,” Sobel said, adding, “We need to act and get Dr. Wirths under contract.”
Wirths will begin as soon as possible and under the contract will work through 2020.