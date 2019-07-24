The Clearfield County Commissioners proclaimed July 21-27 as Pretrial, Probation and Parole Supervision Week, encouraging county residents to recognize the contributions corrections professionals make and acknowledge the important roles each plays in the criminal justice system and their efforts towards creating safer communities.
The week is set aside to raise awareness about community corrections personnel and the work they do daily. It’s also to recognize corrections professionals such as pretrial, probation an parole officers who uphold the law with dignity while recognizing the right of the public to be safeguarded from criminal activity.
The proclamation notes pretrial, probation and parole officers work to change lives by working with reentrants to find them solutions to problems and help them live safe, healthy and productive lives.
Corrections professionals are responsible for supervising adult reentrants while serving, supporting and protecting victims as well as providing appropriate advocacy and resources for reentrants.
Pretrial, probation and parole officers work collaboratively with local law enforcement, treatment providers, social service agencies and a variety of other programs, groups and individuals involved with reentry.
“Whereas, Pennsylvania’s pretrial, probation and parole officers are on the front line of efforts to reduce recidivism and prevent future crime. Pretrial, Probation and Parole Supervision Week is a time to recognize and celebrate the dedicated and caring individuals in the community who work tirelessly to make neighborhoods safer and more vibrant places to live and raise a family and work to give reentrants a second chance to be productive members of society,” the proclamation states.
Chairman John Sobel referred to the Clearfield County Department of Probation Services as “the lynchpin in the court’s ability to manage and inspect those in the criminal justice system, enabling those convicted of a crime to return to society.”
Commissioner Mark McCracken noted as the county’s prison population grows, the responsibilities and duties of corrections professionals will increase.
“Residents may not realize that realize that if someone is picked up overnight on weekends, they are called out too,” McCracken said.
Commissioner Tony Scotto said while their jobs are often taken for granted, he wanted to thank corrections professionals for the job they do rehabilitate offenders and get them back into society.