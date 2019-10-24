Clearfield County Commissioners are looking for some residents who are not anxious about committment.
At Tuesday’s board meeting, the commissioners announced they are still seeking willing residents to serve on four county authorities and boards where open seats currently exist. Chairman John Sobel said people who are interested in assisting the county through service are encouraged to apply.
“This is an opportunity for citizens of Clearfield County to become involved in county governance,” he explained.
He said there is currently one vacancy each on the Clearfield County Planning Commission, the Curwensville Lake Authority and Central Pennsylvania Community Action Board of directors and two vacancies on the Clearfield County Solid Waste Authority.
The Clearfield County Planning Commission meets on the fourth Wednesday of each month at 6:30 p.m. in the county’s administrative building, 212 E. Locust St., Clearfield. Meeting dates for November and December are changed because of the holidays. Those meetings are set for Nov. 20 and Dec. 18.
The Curwensville Lake Authority meets on the third Wednesday of each month at 4 p.m. in the county’s administrative building. The county’s chief Clerk Lisa McFadden said the Curwensville Lake Authority is a working board that volunteers to assist with projects at Curwensville Lake Recreation Area.
The Clearfield County Solid Waste Authority meets every other month on the second Thursday of each month at 7 p.m. at the county’s administrative building. It’s next meeting is scheduled for Nov. 14.
Community Action Board meetings are quarterly at 11:30 a.m. at Windy Hill Village, 100 Dogwood Dr., Philipsburg. No information was available by press time about the date of the next meeting.
Sobel said residents that would like to fill one of the open positions should send a letter expressing interest to the commissioners at 212 E. Locust St., Clearfield PA 16830. Those who want information may call the commissioners at 765-2642, extension No. 5051.