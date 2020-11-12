Clearfield County Commissioners rejected proposals received to add a pre-fabricated modular unit to serve as an infirmary at the Clearfield County Jail.
The board on Tuesday dismissed the three bids received for the project, saying they were more than twice the amount of the estimates received from the project consultant for the work. The lowest bid received totaled $414,621.
“These are double what we were led to expect,” Commissioner Dave Glass said. After discussion, the commissioners said they believed the cost may have been inflated by the strict timeline for completion of Dec. 31 associated with funding the county approved using for the work. The commissioners approved using a portion of the $7.1 million Coronavirus Aid Relief and Economic Security Act funding awarded to the county from the federal government.
After rejecting the bids, the commissioners authorized advertising the project a second time without the end of the year timeline. If necessary, funds will be taken from the county’s general fund to pay for the costs associated with the project.
“There’s a better way to handle the cost of bids and make use of the CARES funding," Commissioner John Sobel said.
At the board’s meeting on Oct. 6, commissioners approved moving forward with the a project to add the unit onto the jail. The consultant recommended a 24-foot-by-55-foot pre-fabricated modular unit at a cost of nearly $198,000. That price did not include costs for permitting, utilities connections and pre-construction preparation.
The unit would include three isolation rooms, each with their own showers and restrooms, that could be used to isolate an inmate if they were to contract COVID-19 or other infectious illness that would be a threat to others. It will also house the jail’s nurse’s station and an examination room.