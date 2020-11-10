Clearfield County Commissioners declared Nov. 21 as Survivors of Suicide Loss Day.
Chairman Tony Scotto of the Clearfield County Commissioners noted the recognition is well-timed on the Saturday prior to Thanksgiving and just before the start of the Christmas season.
“So many people in Clearfield County are survivors of this type of tragedy and have experienced a similar loss,” Scotto said.
Shannon Beaver representing Grieving After Suicide of Clearfield and Jefferson Counties thanked the commissioners for bringing light to a subject that many people aren’t comfortable discussing.
“It is so important to spread awareness as those who feel the pain of the loss of a loved one to suicide can help to prevent someone else’s pain,” Beaver said.
Beaver said the group is working to reduce the rate of suicide in the county by helping residents to become familiar with the words suicide postvention which she said is defined as the support and resources given to those grieving someone who has taken their own life.
“According to the American Society for Suicidology, the risk for suicide is greatly increased by losing a loved one in the same manner and therefore, the best intervention to break the cycle by helping those who are grieving to fully heal. The same research indicates that the most effective postvention includes a combination of specialized individual therapy and attending a support group,” Beaver said.
According to information provided by Grieving After Suicide, it is a peer-support group organized by suicide-loss survivors and led by a specially-trained mental health clinician, Shannon Beaver, MSW, CAADC. This group began meeting three years ago when a Clearfield County resident who lost a loved one was brave enough to reach out for help, but a support group did not exist in Clearfield County at that time.
The group quickly formed and now meets twice a month, in-person and maintains a public and private Facebook page with regular communication between members. They also gather to celebrate holidays, day of death anniversaries and birthdays.
According to the American Society for Suicidology, the stigma surrounding suicide impacts those grieving significantly because of the isolative nature of their pain. Those who would like to connect with other survivors, should contact Gary Bolajad or Shannon Beaver MSW, CAADC at grievingaftersuicide@gmail.com, call 299-5771 or like Grieving After Suicide Support Group of Clearfield and Jefferson Counties on Facebook. Those who are experiencing a mental health emergency should call 911 or Clearfield/Jefferson Crisis at 1-800-341-5040. To register for the virtual International Survivor of Suicide Loss Day Event on Nov. 21, visitm https://isosld.afsp.org/pittsburgh-pennsylvania/.