Clearfield County Commissioners on Tuesday proclaimed September as National Recovery Month in Clearfield County.
Prior to signing the proclamation, commissioners heard a presentation from members of Bilger’s Rocks Association about its upcoming Rockin’ Recovery Day and Rural Outreach Coordinator for the Clearfield-Jefferson Drug and Alcohol Commission Leslie Buffone, who is assisting the association.
Rockin’ Recovery Day is scheduled for Sept. 21 from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. at 1921 Bilger’s Rocks Rd., Grampian.
Association Historian Terry O’Connor told the commissioners that the event celebrates all types of recovery, but the activities during the event are more geared to those who have been rehabilitated from drug and alcohol abuse.
“We don’t want to type anyone. It’s recovery from anything,” he said.
He and Association President Dennis Biancuzzo reported visitors to the event can take advantage of self-guided tours of the rock formations, music, speakers and displays by service agencies and groups that help battle addiction or help families cope with addiction.
“Its a great day of enjoying the outdoors. It’s free and open to anyone. Anyone can come. Even those who aren’t recovering can come and support other people. We have a drug crisis here in Clearfield County. We are losing a lot of good people. We are hoping this effort helps mitigate the problem,” O’Connor said.
Biancuzzo said a day spent out-of-doors is often recommended for those battling addiction.
“New best practices introduce recreation and solitude in the wilderness,” he explained.
The commissioners signed the proclamation, which celebrates the annual designation of September as Recovery Month. It also encourages county residents to assist relatives and friends in recognizing substance abuse disorders, seeking help by implementing treatment and preventative measures and spur those in need to seek appropriate treatment or support recovery services.