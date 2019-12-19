Clearfield County Commissioners proclaimed January as National Mentoring and Children’s Aid Society Youth Mentoring Month at Tuesday’s meeting.
Dan Kennard of the Children’s Aid Society told commissioners the society has worked hard to instill changes in its youth mentoring programs to better serve participants.
He said there is a great need for adult advisors who will spend time with children in its community-based mentoring program. Currently there are approximately 50 children in Clearfield County who want to join the program but are not able to because there is no adult to match them with.
“There are a lot of kids waiting for mentors. There are a lot of kids looking for adult support in their life,” he told the board. The program is voluntary.
Youth who meet regularly with a mentor are less involved with drugs and alcohol, do better in school, and have better relationships with parents and peers than youth who are not in a mentoring program, Kennard said at Tuesday’s meeting.
Both the community-based and school-based mentoring programs are supported through various fundraisers sponsored by the Children’s Aid Society. These include Mentor Bowl 2020 and Shoot for the Magic.