Clearfield County Commissioners said although the Nov. 3 general election had one of county’s highest voter turnouts, it also had the fewest number of issues.
Commissioners also thanked the staff of the Clearfield County Elections Department for their work in advance of and during election day in an effort to avert problems and help things run smoothly.
“The general election had an 80 percent turnout. That is absolutely outstanding and a great reflection on the citizens of Clearfield County. I have never seen numbers like that. The spirit of democracy is alive and well in Clearfield County,” Commissioner John Sobel reported.
Commissioners Tony Scotto and Dave Glass reported they were frustrated that state legislators didn’t give county election’s departments permission to open and prepare mail-in ballots to be counted prior to Nov. 3.
“I am disappointed the legislature didn’t give opportunities to counties to precanvas mail-in ballots, although I believe mail-in ballots should have been allowed because of COVID-19,” Scotto said.
He said in spite of state legislation not being amended in consideration of the volume of mail-in ballots, Clearfield County was able to get the bulk of mail-in ballots received on and prior to Nov. 3 counted Nov. 3.
“Even though the legislature didn’t give the county the opportunity to precanvas we were still able to get over 8,000 ballots counted on Nov. 3. We had no calls about fraudulent activities. Nothing here was called into question,” Scotto said.
Glass reported, “It was a sterling effort by all involved.”
County Solicitor Heather Bozovich reported on lawsuits that have been filed over election matters. She said she anticipates additional ones being submitted. She praised Clearfield County election workers for following directives associated with previously filed lawsuits.
“Director Dawn Graham and staff did a fantastic job in following all orders, “ Bozovich said.
One of those directives included segregating ballots that were dated Nov. 3 but arrived in the mail Nov. 4-6. Glass said the number of ballots received after Nov. 3 totaled 10 ballots.
“I don’t think the ruling is going to have much impact in Clearfield County,” he said.