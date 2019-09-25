Clearfield County Commissioners on Tuesday authorized contracting with a Harrisburg-based firm for assistance in preparing the county’s 2020 proposed spending plan.
Commissioners unanimously authorized paying up to $20,000 to hire Susquehanna Accounting & Consulting to help create the 2020 tentative budget and serve as a financial consultant through the process.
According to information on its website, the company can assist with financial planning and control including long-range financial planning, capital budgets and budget assistance and preparation.
The board said that, in prior years, the county controller’s office had helped out with budget preparation — but the commissioners were recently notified the controller’s office is unable to assist this year.
Commissioner Mark McCracken said for most counties, the county controller does not provide aid in developing a spending plan.
He said the firm, which was recommended by the county’s auditing firm, Zelenkofske Axelrod LLC, Pittsburgh, would be launching an in-depth review of each of the county’s departments and making recommendations. He said the company performs a similar service for numerous counties, including Jefferson County, and would be able to provide guidance and financial advice for Clearfield County’s fiscal management.
The commissioners said, in response to a question about whether local firms would be able to assist with the process, they were told by the county’s external auditor that Susquehanna Accounting & Consulting is the only company in the state that provides this type of county budget development assistance.