Clearfield County Commissioners on Tuesday extended the county’s state of emergency in regard to the COVID-19 pandemic.
The board added duration to the declaration it made on March 17, originally to last through the end of March, noting at the end of the board’s business meeting Tuesday, they are uncertain how long it will remain relevant.
In keeping with the disaster declaration, Clearfield County Commissioners eliminated visitors at Clearfield County Jail and closed all county buildings, including the Clearfield County Courthouse to general traffic in an effort to slow the spread of COVID-19 Coronavirus as part of Gov. Tom Wolf’s order to close non-essential businesses to the public.
The commissioners encouraged residents to call ahead before visiting any county building and attempt to conduct all business on the telephone, 765-2641; on the county’s website, www.clearfieldco.org; or by using the drop-boxes located near the front entrances of any county building.
The declaration also noted, “We direct the Clearfield County Chief Clerk to coordinate the internal activities of the Clearfield County Government’s Emergency Operations Plan and work with state and federal authorities as needed,” the proclamation states.
“Further, we direct the Clearfield County Emergency Management Coordinator to coordinate the activities of the emergency response external to the Clearfield County Government’s Emergency Operation Plan, to take all appropriate action needed to alleviate the effects of this disaster, to aid in the restoration of essential pubic service and to take any other emergency response action deemed necessary to respond to this disaster emergency.”