Clearfield County Commissioners approved executing a contract for state funding for the New Liberty sewer line extension project at Tuesday’s meeting.
Clearfield County Community Development Specialist Lisa Kovalick presented a contract for $1 million in competitive grant funds from the state Department of Community and Economic Development for Chairman John Sobel to sign on behalf of the county.
Kovalick said the funds will pay for a well-needed wastewater line extension to serve approximately 58 homes in the New Liberty section of Decatur Township.
Kovalick reported a survey of New Liberty homes taken in November 2015 found 58 on-lot waste disposal systems; 24 of those were wildcat systems that discharged into local streams and ditches, 11 systems were a borehole or mine disposal system, six systems were malfunctioning and the remaining 19 showed characteristics of breaking down.
“The study downed there is a 70 percent failure rate of the sewer systems in the village of New Liberty. This project will protect the health and welfare of the families living in the area, as well as the environment,” Kovalick said.
In 2016, a demographic study conducted by county determined that more than 52 percent of the area is considered to be low-to-moderate income. “This makes the project eligible for the CDBG program. This grant funding will assist people living in the New Liberty area holistically,” she noted.
The project is estimated to cost more than $2.1 million. The CDBG grant will contribute $1 and Clearfield County has pledged its 2016 CDBG funding in the amount of $197,965 leaving a balance of less than half of the total estimated cost to be financed.
Kovalick said both the state and Clearfield County have determined wastewater and water projects are the top priority for use of CDBG funding.
Decatur Township had first requested $750,000 in competitive CDBG funding in 2016, Kovalick said, adding the township later withdrew the application because the project was not ready to go. The township submitted the application a second time last year and was awarded the full amount of funding it requested.
“Persistence prevails,” Kovalick said.
On Aug. 16, the state Department of Community and Economic Development Secretary Dennis Davin announced $1 million was awarded through the CDBG program to improve sewer infrastructure in Decatur Township, Clearfield County.
“Our communities deserve infrastructure that helps make residents” day-to-day lives healthy and safe,” Secretary Davin said. “Right now, much of Decatur Township’s sewer infrastructure on residents” properties is in disrepair and posing challenges to people’s health and the environment. This funding will enable these problems to finally be fixed.”
CDBG funding will be used for the construction of a collection line system that will transfer sewage to the Moshannon Valley Joint Sewer Authority’s sewer system. This grant is the final piece of funding needed for the project to begin.
Expected to be completed in January 2020, the project will help protect the health of residents as well as the environment.