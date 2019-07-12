The 2019 state American Legion championships are set for July 26-31 at DuBois.
Tournament Chairman Barry Abbott briefed the Clearfield County Commissioners about the event to be held at Showers Field at Tuesday’s meeting during the centennial anniversary year of the American Legion.
He said festivities celebrating the tournament would include a light-up night on July 26.
“We will be welcoming visitors to Clearfield County and DuBois,” Abbott said.
That will be followed by a hall of fame banquet at DuBois Central Catholic. Capping off opening day will be a free concert at Showers Field and a parade of champions bringing all participating teams onto the field. Games will begin on Saturday, July 27.
A team from DuBois is featured in the lineup along with the possibility at team from Clearfield could compete.
The double-elimination tournament will conclude on Wednesday, July 31.
Some of the games will be televised by Pennsylvania Cable Network.
“This is an historic moment for Clearfield County,” Abbott said, noting the network will televise the championship game live.
Abbott said the tournament is a great promotion tool for Clearfield County.
“It’s an exciting time. I expect all our hotels will be filled. We are very fortunate in DuBois to have a facility that allows us to host these events,”
Commissioner John Sobel thanked Abbott for the information.
“DuBois is starting to rival Pittsburgh as a baseball capital. There is a tremendous amount of baseball activity taking place there. It’s good for Clearfield County.”