Clearfield County Commissioners reminded county residents if they want the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency to follow through with a hearing on a permit extension associated with an underground injection well in Brady Township, the time to act is now.
At Tuesday’s meeting, the commissioners reported Windfall Gas and Oil Inc. of Falls Creek has requested EPA modify its permit, extending the life of its current permit five years through July 30, 2025.
The board said they want residents to be aware EPA will not host the public hearing if it does not get enough requests, supported by issues, from residents.
“Obviously this request for a permit modification is of great importance to the residents of Brady Township and surrounding municipalities,” Chairman John Sobel said.
He noted the county plans to send a letter to EPA petitioning for the hearing.
“The county intends to express its interest so that folks will have the right to be heard,” Sobel said.
Commissioner Mark McCracken said, “The general public does need to send letters to ensure EPA understands the need for this. We wouldn’t want them to miss an opportunity to state their information to EPA and so that EPA doesn’t get the idea that interest in this matter is waning.”
Commissioner Tony Scotto reminded residents in addition to requesting the hearing, they need to state their reasons and concerns in the letter.
“EPA wants to know what those issues are. If there isn’t a lot of interest, EPA won’t hold a hearing.”
Windfall Gas and Oil Inc. was issued a permit by EPA on July 31, 2015 allowing the company to operate a Class II-D brine disposal injection well in Brady Township. According to the advertisement placed by EPA, construction of the well has not begun.
EPA has tentatively scheduled a hearing for Tuesday, Aug. 27 at 6 p.m. at the Brady Township Community Center, 71 Community St., Luthersburg. Requests to hold the hearing must be made in writing to EPA by Tuesday, Aug. 20. The advertisement notes EPA reserves the right to cancel the hearing “unless a significant degree of public interest, specific to the proposed permit term extension to the permitted UCI brine disposal injection operation is evidenced by Aug. 20.”
EPA also noted, the public comment period is limited to comments on the term of the permit. Comments should be sent to Kevin Rowsey, U.S. Environmental Protection Agency, 1650 Archer Street – Mail Code: 3WD22, Philadelphia, PA 19103. He may also be contacted by email at rowsey.kevin@epa.gov or by calling 215-814-5463.
The original permit and statement of basis for the permit modification are posted on EPA’s website at https//www.epa.gov/pa/epa-public-notices-pennsylvania.