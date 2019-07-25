The Clearfield County Commissioners approved a modification to the county’s 2014 Community Development Block Grant program.
At Tuesday’s meeting, the commissioners granted permission to a request from Community Development Specialist Lisa Kovalick to adjust funding originally awarded to Brady Township’s Sewer System for lateral assistance, to help the Kratzer Run Sewer Authority replace its system pumps that have failed.
Kovalick said, “Clearfield County has made every attempt to contact customers of Brady Township Sewer System by notifying them publically in meetings, through the press, radio media and mailings. The notifications included program procedures and income guidelines for lateral assistance,” she explained.
To date, only 34 customers have expressed interest in the program and of that number, only eight completed applications for $11,330 in CDBG funding, she noted. Kovalick said even if the remainder of those who expressed interest in the program should decide to apply for lateral assistance funding, there will be money to meet their requests.
She said with the customer’s lack of interest the threshold of the project’s budget, $79,024 will not be met. Kovalick proposed rather than return unspent money to the department of Community and Economic Development, the remaining funds be repurposed to assist the Kratzer Run Sewer Authority.
The authority has an “immediate need for sewer improvements,” Kovalick explained.
The 2014 CDBG funds would be used to purchase and install wet pumps to replace antiquated pumps that have failed. The authority has found parts for those more than 25-year-old pumps are no longer available, she said.
Kovalick proposed the commissioners reduce the funding for the Brady Township lateral assistance project to $55,659 and give the remaining funds, $23,365, to the Kratzer Run Sewer Authority for its pump replacement project.
The commissioner’s approved her proposal.