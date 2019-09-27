Clearfield County Commissioners approved a modification to the county’s subdivision and land development ordinance to make way for a new Dollar General store in Luthersburg, Brady Township.
At Tuesday’s meeting, county Director of Planning Jodi Brennan told the commissioners the situation is similar to one recently approved by the commissioners for a store in Bigler Township. Brennan said regulations in the county’s SALDO mandates 46 parking spaces for the more than 9,000-square-foot store proposed to be located near the intersection of U.S. Route 219 and Brockbank Lane.
She said the developer has requested permission for 30 parking spaces for the store noting at its peak hours there will be eight to 10 customers parking in the lot at one time. “It is identical to the request the county received for the Madera store,” she told the board.
She said the county may want to consider revising its SALDO in regards to parking requirements for commercial buildings.
Commissioner John Sobel agreed.
“We don’t want to make it too stringent for developers,” he said, adding, “With the passage of time, we are finding the county’s SALDO requirements may no longer be relevant,” Sobel explained.