Clearfield County Commissioners on Tuesday approved a new human services plan for 2019-20.
County Community Development Specialist Lisa Kovalick reported highlights from the plan that identifies current and future needs for prevention and remediation of problems and maintaining a commitment to improve the overall quality of life by supporting the county’s population.
“The human services plan highlights a new facility for mental health services and the need for county treatment services for persons suffering from addiction or substance abuse disorders,” she said.
Kovalick reported Community Connections in both Clearfield and Jefferson counties and five additional mental health joinders representing nine counties in the northwest section of the state were awarded funding from the state Department of Human Services to begin development of a long-term structured residence that would evaluate and restore competency to offenders in county jails that would allow their legal processes to continue.
Kovalick said, “A provider, Dickinson Centers Inc., has been identified and a bid has been put in on a property in Jefferson County to begin development of the long-term structured residence. Along with the residence, each of the county/joinders was awarded funding for a forensic boundary spanner and housing supports,” she explained.
Kovalick noted the Clearfield County Jail has had a boundary spanner position since March 1 and since that time, eight individuals diagnosed with mental illness involved in the criminal justice system have access housing needed for re-entry into the community.
Kovalick said the plan also identifies substance use disorder treatment services that are needed in the county. She said currently there are no providers of inpatient hospital detox, inpatient hospital rehab, inpatient non-hospital detox or inpatient non-hospital rehab short-term or long-term.
“The SCA lacks all levels of in-county residential services, both hospital and non-hospital based, and partial hospitalization services. It has been difficult to attract residential services to Clearfield and Jefferson counties. The closest facilities are primarily in neighboring counties, however a lack of in-county residential services is a barrier to treatment for many individuals. Likewise, partial hospitalization services are also needed. Partial services are defined as five-days-a-week programs that have presented problems historically due to a lack of transportation and sustainable client base,” she said.
“I am very pleased with the development of the facility near Hazen. There are problems at the Clearfield County Jail for those challenged by mental health issues. The county jail is not the place for them. It is important the facility. It will serve an important need in Clearfield County,” Chairman John Sobel said.