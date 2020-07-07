Clearfield County Commissioners approved contracts for services for the county’s Farmland Preservation Program.
With unanimous votes, the board accepted contracts from Key Settlement Services, DuBois, to provide abstracting services and Bolt’s Ag Appraisals, Mansfield, for appraisal services.
Solicitor Heather Bozovich said the offers from both companies were received in response for the request for proposals and were in keeping with the specifications requested. She said it is her understanding that an application for land to be considered for acceptance into the county’s Farmland Preservation Program has been received.
The Farmland Preservation Board was created to oversee the county’s farmland preservation program, a voluntary program, that allows farmers accepted into the program to receive a stipend from the state for placing farmland in an agricultural security zone in perpetuity. Once farmland is placed in an agriculture security zone it must have an agricultural use such as farmland, ranchland, vineyards or timbering. The program ensures landowners that their real estate is used only for agricultural purposes.
Clearfield County’s program, developed to preserve farmland and encourage family-owned farms, has officially been in existence since December 2016 but this is its initial application for land to be accepted into the program.
Clearfield County Director of Planning Jodie Brennan told The Progress, ”This is the first application that the County Farm Land Preservation Board will be considering.”
She said preservation board members would contemplate the application at its July 21 meeting. The meeting will begin at 6 p.m. at the Clearfield County Commissioners’ conference room in the county’s administrative building .
She said once the application is received it would be sent to Clearfield County’s Department of Planning for administration. She said the process includes clearing any liens on the property and conducting an appraisal of the land. The information will then be sent back to the county’s Farmland Preservation Board to allow the board to negotiate a price per acre so that it can purchase the easement for the preservation program.