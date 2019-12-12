Clearfield County Commissioners approved requesting funds for prevention of blighted housing in the county.
The board recently authorized requesting funding from the state Department of Community and Economic Development’s HOME Investment Partnership Program.
County Community Development Specialist Lisa Kovalick reported the application will request approximately $257,580 in funding that will be used to upgrade two to three homes in locations across Clearfield County.
“The objective is to prevent blighted housing. This is the focus and it will be the target across the county. With the focus on blight prevention, the repair and work on the homes will be very comprehensive. We estimate to complete two to three homes a year,” she explained.
If the application is successful, non-matching grant funds will assist homeowners in making critical repairs to their properties to improve safety and increase physical well-being. Repairs can include roofing, windows, doors, siding, electrical wiring, plumbing, mold removal, installation of smoke alarms which Kovalick called “a must,” testing and treatment of radon and repair or replacement of foundations, porches and steps.
Kovalick reported statistics on the county’s housing stock shows more than a third of it was built before 1939, another third was constructed between 1940-1979, 22 percent between 1980-1999 and five percent was constructed from 2000 to the present. “Almost three-quarters of Clearfield County’s housing stock is 50 plus years old, while more than a third of the housing is 72 plus years old,” she said, adding, “We have conducted housing and blight studies over the last six years and we know there are seniors and families that need help to keep up with needed repairs so the county applies for HOME funds to help.”
Kovalick said older homes requiring repairs hurts the county in that blighted homes impede those living in them and their neighbors by reducing their home’s value.
To qualify, homeowners must meet income guidelines and it is expected that property taxes on the home are paid and current, she said. For additional information or to be placed on the waiting list, contact the county’s Planning and Community Development office at 765-5149. Kovalick said those joining the waiting list should be patient.
“This is only the submission of the grant request, once the funds are awarded which may take six to 12 months, then the office will contact those interested.”