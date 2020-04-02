Clearfield County Commissioners have announced the recipients of the Clearfield County Affordable Housing Trust Fund awards.
Recently, the county solicited applications for affordable housing activity to be funded by the county’s affordable housing fund. Projects which increase the availability of quality affordable housing either through sales or rental to any county resident whose annual income is less than the median income of county were considered.
Eligible projects included owner-occupied rehabilitation, rental rehabilitation, first-time home buyers programs, housing counseling programs, emergency repair programs, elderly, special needs and disabled housing, veteran’s housing, new home construction, land banks, transitional housing, homeless shelters, community stabilization programs, foreclosure prevention, emergency rental assistance and bridge loans for rental housing development.
The county received a total of six applications. The applications were received and reviewed by the county’s office of planning and community development based on program guidelines. The requests for 2020 funding totaled $90,100 — more than the total award funding available so not all projects were able to funded or fully funded. Four projects were awarded with funds totaling $45,100.
The projects that received awarda are: Young People Who Care. YPWC will use $15,000 in funds to purchase materials for the agency’s summer home repair and ongoing emergency repair programs. The project provides homeowner repairs necessary for the health and safety of occupants and as a service of last resort.
Red Equity LLC is a private development company that offers safe, affordable rental option in the DuBois area. It plans to utilize $15,000 funding to transform a blighted property into three new affordable housing units. The company has cultivated working relationships with Community Connections of Clearfield and Jefferson counties. and members of the local Housing Options Team to provide much needed safe, decent and affordable housing for the chronically homeless residents of Clearfield County.
Clearfield County Housing Authority will use $10,100 to provide an incentive for private investment in the improvement of rental units. The program will offer landlords 50 percent reimbursement of costs for making code improvements costing up to $1,000, ensuring quality rental units are available and Clearfield County residents have safe, decent and affordable housing.
The Clearfield Presbyterian Church’s Presbyterian Hammers’ emergency housing repair program will utilize $5,000 to provide emergency housing repairs for less fortunate Clearfield County residents. The group, comprised of church volunteers, serves residents with physical and/or mental disabilities with limited income and no other support system able to help them with emergency home repair.