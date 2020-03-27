BELLEFONTE — The Pennsylvania Council of Trout Unlimited has announced 12 grants totaling $80,000 have been awarded to conservation organizations across Pennsylvania through the Coldwater Heritage Partnership’s Coldwater Conservation Grant Program.
These funds will be used to perform stream assessments and develop conservation plans in seven watersheds and complete on-the-ground projects, such as construction of in-stream fish habitat structures, tree plantings, and stabilization of eroding stream banks in six additional watersheds.
The grants are made possible with financial assistance from the Pennsylvania Department of Conservation and Natural Resources through a Community Conservation Partnerships Program grant administered by the Bureau of Recreation and Conservation and through funding from the Foundation for Pennsylvania Watersheds.
The Coldwater Heritage Partnership is a collaboration between PATU, DCNR, the Pennsylvania Fish and Boat Commission, and the Foundation for Pennsylvania Watersheds.
“The Coldwater Heritage Partnership is pleased to support work that our conservation partners across Pennsylvania are doing to protect, restore, and enhance cold-water habitat for trout and other aquatic life,” said Program Director for the Coldwater Heritage Partnership program Rachel Kester. “The projects they will be completing with these grants will have a measurable impact on water quality and will ensure that our cold-water streams remain healthy for wildlife and people alike,” she added.
The following local organizations will receive funding support from the Coldwater Heritage Partnership this year:
Clearfield County Conservation District — The project will entail installation of structures to stabilize the banks of the Bennett Branch of Sinnemahoning Creek and Wilson Run in Clearfield County, improving sediment transport and in-stream habitat for native brook trout.
Moshannon Creek Watershed Association — The project involves updating water quality information in Moshannon Creek and its tributaries and identifying risks to the trout streams within this watershed in Blair, Clearfield, and Centre Counties.
Western Pennsylvania Conservancy — Staff will complete at least 70 road-stream intersection surveys to determine current aquatic organism passage potential in three focal watersheds in Clearfield County.