COALPORT — Coalport Borough Council may have found a feasible solution to the problem with blighted structures in the borough.
At a special meeting Wednesday, council heard a presentation about an available grant that would provide funds to demolish or rehabilitate dilapidated structures from a member of the Glendale Industrial Development Association.
GIDA board Member Mary Tatum said Councilman Kevin Swauger had attended GIDA’s recent meeting requesting any assistance the association could offer in providing a remedy for a number of blighted structures within the borough. Council received complaints recently about the structures and the danger they pose to residents.
Tatum inquired whether council would be interested in participating in a consortium with the purpose of securing funding to remove or rehabilitate structures. She said she would be approaching the municipalities that make up GIDA’s scope including Coalport and Irvona boroughs and Beccaria, White and Reade townships to inquire whether they are interested in joining the consortium and supporting the application.
GIDA had approved at its recent meeting, acting as the overseer for a grant application to the state Department of Community and Economic Development requesting funding through its blight remediation program, she said.
According to information on DCED’s website, the program can provide up to $300,000, per request, for projects involving the acquisition, demolition, and/or rehabilitation of blighted properties or properties affected by natural disasters to also include the clearing and preparing of land for future use and projects resulting in visible improvements. The deadline for applications is July 31. The program has a 10 percent match.
Tatum said if the application is successful and all five municipalities agree to join the consortium and share the grant, there likely would be enough money for each of them to do one to two projects.
“We would start small and work on something actionable,” she said.
She reported speaking with Clearfield County Community Development Specialist Lisa Kovalick who suggested starting with properties with delinquent real estate taxes and have been through the county’s tax sale process and are available in its judicial sale. Tatum said although the borough would have an initial outlay for the purchase of the property, it could be reimbursed for its expenses by the grant.
“This is something we have been waiting for,” President Barby Trent said.
“The worse thing that can happen is we are told no and then we can look at other options,” Tatum said.