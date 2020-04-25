COALPORT — The Coalport Street Fair has been canceled. After coming off a banner celebration marking the event’s 20th anniversary in 2019, COVID-19 concerns have forced the committee to abandon the festival in 2020.
Member Mary Sue Hoey said the Coalport Community Decorating Committee made the decision regretfully after careful consideration.
“We were saddened and disappointed to cancel but due to the current coronavirus situation we thought it was the right thing to do,” Hoey said.
In cancelling, she said members are following the lead of other local festivals, Philipsburg’s Heritage Days and Johnstown’s Thunder in the Valley.
A letter on the committee’s Facebook page notes the committee apologizes for any inconvenience the cancellation may cause but believes the safety of the public and members is most important.
The committee is now concentrating on June 19, 2021 — the date of the next Coalport Street Fair.
“The festival is always held on the third Saturday in June,” Hoey said.
Hoey said several vendors had made deposits and those funds along with donations received from businesses will be returned.