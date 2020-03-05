COALPORT — Given the recent crime incidents in Coalport, council’s president is encouraging area residents to become better informed about how to protect themselves and their property by attending the upcoming Neighborhood Watch meeting.
The meeting will be held March 16 at 7 p.m. in the community room at the Coalport Community Building.
At Monday’s Coalport Borough Council meeting, President Barby Trent said residents who attend will be able to present any issues they are concerned about and discuss them with Trooper Bruce Morris of the State Police who attends the meeting.
“Residents can come and voice their concerns. They can get answers to their questions. This meeting is not just open to Coalport residents. The surrounding areas are also welcome to attend,” Trent said.
Last month, Trent said meetings are held during the months of March through October on the third Monday of each month at 7 p.m. at the Coalport Community Center. She said attendance at previous meetings has been sparse making it difficult for the group to take on projects.