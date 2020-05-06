COALPORT — A resident complained to Coalport Borough Council about the deteriorating condition of a number of properties in the borough.
Earlier this week at council’s business meeting, Rick Nardelli expressed his concerns about the condition of seven structures along Main Street in the borough he said are in such poor condition they are hazardous.
“They’re dangerous,” he told council.
Some have brick walls that are crumbling, others have numerous broken windows and another has no roof. “And that’s just Main Street,” he said.
“It’s not just Main Street that’s a mess. There are a lot of other places,” Mayor Margaret Maddalena said. Maddalena said blighted homes are not the borough’s only problem but vehicles on properties and along streets are becoming an issue.
Nardelli said he believes there are children and teens going inside these buildings and said he is concerned someone would be hurt or killed if something falls off a structure and onto them.
“Other communities get grants to remove blighted buildings. I think it is something council should check into. I can’t see any reason why the borough can’t get a grant,” Nardelli said.
Councilman Kevin Swauger said he agreed grant funding would assist the borough. He told Nardelli the borough is not currently in a position to apply for grant funding. He said it is currently working to gets its finances situated, reports filed and caught up on paying its employment taxes with the state Department of Revenue and the Internal Revenue Service. Council told Nardelli it has resolved 2014-2017 and is working on the last one, which is 2018.
Councilman Robert Lee said before the borough can take any steps, it needs to find out from the county’s assessment office who the properties belong to. Council approved contacting the office to find out if the borough can get the information.