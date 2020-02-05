COALPORT — A Coalport council member inquired whether the borough’s Neighborhood Watch program is still active.
Councilman Robert Lee asked about the status of the program at Monday’s Coalport Borough Council meeting.
“In light of recent events (in the borough), I was wondering whether the meetings are still held?,” he stated
President Barby Trent told Lee the borough’s Neighborhood Watch is still operating although meetings are currently on hiatus. She said meetings are not held during months that contain holidays or are traditionally bad weather months.
“Meetings are held on the third Monday at 7 p.m. March through October in the community room at the Coalport Community Building. Trooper Bruce Morris of the state police is very good at keeping us updated on many things we need to know and many ways members of the community can help.”
According to information on the National Neighborhood Watch website, “A Neighborhood Watch program is a group of people living in the same area who want to make their neighborhood safer by working together and in conjunction with local law enforcement to reduce crime and improve their quality of life. Neighborhood Watch groups have regular meetings to plan how they will accomplish their specific goals and leaders with assigned responsibilities. Neighborhood Watch is homeland security at the most local level. It is an opportunity to volunteer and work towards increasing the safety and security of our homes and our homeland. Neighborhood watch empowers citizens and communities to become active in emergency preparedness, as well as the fight against crime and community disasters.”
Trent said recently attendance at the Neighborhood Watch meetings has been sparse.
“When you only have three people show up it’s hard to get anything going. We hear about ways to protect ourselves and the neighborhood. It’s very informative. It’s a good meeting to go to,” she explained.
Lee said he believes the information given at the meeting would be beneficial to know.
“Our response times here are a problem. It’s a big area. I think its a good idea to go to the meeting and see what we can do in our own town.”